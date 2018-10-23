October 24th mayoral debate hosted at UPEI

By: Chelsea Perry

In partnership between The Guardian, the UPEISU, and Eastlink TV, a highly anticipated mayoral debate will be hosted at UPEI’s McMillan Hall tomorrow, October 24th. The debate starts at 7PM, but spectators are asked to be seated by 6:30.

There are five candidates running for the mayoral office. William Izzard McFadden, a local actor and playwright, joined the race on Friday.

Kim Devine, Jamie Larkin, Cecil Villard, and Phillip Brown will all be present at the debate. McFadden has not yet confirmed his attendance.

The Guardian will be accepting questions from the public to be asked at the debate. They can be emailed to newsroom@theguardian.pe.ca, including the words “Decision 18 Mayoralty Debate” in the subject line of the email.

Eastlink TV will be airing the debate live starting at 7PM.

The Cadre will be live tweeting the event from @the_cadre.

Image source: The Guardian