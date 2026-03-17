UPEI Relay for Life Raises Over $10,000 for Cancer Research

Students, survivors, and community members came together on March 14 for a powerful afternoon of fundraising, remembrance, and celebration at the Chi-Wan Young Sports Centre at the University of Prince Edward Island. The annual Relay for Life ran from 12 to 5 p.m. and raised $10,696.85 in support of the Canadian Cancer Society, helping fund cancer research, prevention initiatives, and support programs for those affected by cancer. Relay for Life is a nationwide fundraiser that brings communities together to honour cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to the disease, and support individuals currently undergoing treatment.

The afternoon began with an opening ceremony welcoming participants and recognizing the importance of the cause. One of the most emotional moments of the event came when cancer survivors shared their personal stories. Their reflections on diagnosis, treatment, and recovery, along with expressions of gratitude for the support of family, friends, and the community, deeply moved many attendees and set a meaningful tone for the day.

Following the ceremony, participants took part in a Zumba dance session that energized the crowd and encouraged everyone to get involved. Soon after, the Survivor Lap took place, with cancer survivors walking together around the track while supporters stood and applauded. The lap symbolized resilience and hope, celebrating those who have faced cancer while reminding participants of the purpose behind the event.

Participants later gathered for a shared lunch in McMillan Hall, giving students, volunteers, survivors, and supporters an opportunity to connect and reflect on the significance of the event. Many shared personal stories and spoke about their motivations for supporting the cause.

One of the most reflective moments of the afternoon was the Luminary Ceremony, during which participants paused to remember loved ones who have passed away from cancer and to honour those still fighting the disease. The ceremony created a quiet and meaningful space for remembrance.

Entertainment throughout the afternoon helped maintain a lively and welcoming atmosphere. A student rock band performed for the crowd, drawing enthusiastic applause, while the UPEI Dance Club delivered an energetic performance that showcased student talent. Later in the event, Laura MacDougall performed for attendees, providing a heartfelt musical moment that highlighted the strong involvement of students in supporting the cause. The event concluded with a closing ceremony celebrating the fundraising total and recognizing the dedication of volunteers, organizers, performers, and participants who contributed to the day’s success.

Raising more than $10,000 is a significant achievement for a student-led initiative and reflects the strong commitment of the UPEI community to supporting cancer research and patient care. By the end of the afternoon, participants had not only raised vital funds but also created a space for remembrance, celebration, and hope—demonstrating how the fight against cancer continues to unite the community in powerful ways.

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