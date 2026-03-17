UPEI Volleyball Club Tournament Brings Competition and Community to Campus

The UPEI Volleyball Club hosted their second tournament of the semester on March 1 in a team knockout–style competition. The tournament was open to all UPEI students, allowing participants to join either with a team or as free agents who would then be assigned to a team. With more than 30 players taking part, the event delivered plenty of exciting moments and highlight-worthy plays.

With four teams advancing from the pool stage to the semi-finals, every match proved to be highly competitive, with several games ending in close finishes. Despite the tournament’s competitive format, the focus remained on making the event enjoyable for everyone involved, with laughter and camaraderie present throughout the games. Daniel Lewis, president of the UPEI Volleyball Club, spoke about the challenges of organizing tournaments with changing participation numbers.

“As an organizer, one of the most challenging parts is figuring out the format when there are a varying number of participating teams, especially when a team drops out at the last minute. Fortunately, our team was able to adapt and still host a fun and highly competitive event, gaining valuable insights that we can apply to our main end-of-semester tournament in late March.”

His comments highlight the club’s commitment to creating flexible and engaging tournaments that allow students to participate regardless of experience level.Students interested in participating in future tournaments or drop-in sessions can stay updated by following the UPEI Volleyball Club on Instagram (@upeivolleyballclub).

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