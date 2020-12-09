2020-2021 Executive Report Card: Vice President Student Life

By The Cadre



Before reading our report cards, check out our rubric here. The grade and explanation of each executive report card is the collective opinion of The Cadre team.

Jose Gonzalez

Grade: A+

Throughout this first semester, Jose’s efforts as Vice President Student Life (VPSL) has been extremely productive, helpful, and unwavering. Jose made much progress in all 4 parts of his mandate, and next semester seems very promising.

Jose’s role at the Student Union is to organize engaging events for the student body, assist student-run clubs and societies, and host campaigns. Through our interview with Jose, we decided that Jose has gone above and beyond his initial mandate goals.

Although COVID-19 made this year very different, Jose thrived regardless of the restrictions. Jose has created a link with different parts of the university as he wants UPEI to work together, he has linked the Student Union with Athletics and Recreation, and the Atlantic Veterinary College.

Jose also added a lot of new stores to the Memberships Cards that are passed to students through clubs and societies. He also created a video game co/op program where students can borrow video game consoles and use them for a period of time. He also created a startup fund for clubs so they can be assisted during COVID.

Jose tried to create a very relaxed atmosphere for students this year, he has created a lot of campaigns (at times with other executive members) like Mental Health Week and Cultural Diversity. Along with many other events like the UPEISU Art Battle, 5 Days of Cheer, Halloween events, and the UPEISU Master Student Chef.

Next semester Jose is planning events like an online talent show, a sound battle, a writing competition, an Easter dinner. As for campaigns he’s created a Geek week that he hopes to showcase! Jose also plans to follow up occasion events for campaigns like consent, mental health, and cultural diversity which already happened during the first semester.

There are more events that Jose is planning and trying to bring to life. He is hoping to have 100 events under his belt before the year ends, which we think Jose is very capable of.