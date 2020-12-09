2020-2021 Executive Report Card: Vice President Finance

By The Cadre



Before reading our report cards, check out our rubric here. The grade and explanation of each executive report card is the collective opinion of The Cadre team.

Ayomikun Oguntola

Grade: B+

Despite the challenges this semester, Ayomikun Oguntola has done well in meeting the expectations of her role, and having promising plans for the winter semester.

The role of Vice President Finance is very crucial to the UPEI Student Union and UPEI students. The VP Finance is responsible for overseeing UPEISU businesses such as the Fox and Crow, The Cadre and Nexus Yearbook, providing funding to clubs and societies, and most importantly, allocating funds to student services such as the food bank, emergency fund and mental health wellness services.

A key high note for Oguntola this term would be her work in tackling food insecurity for students.

This September, she began an initiative with the Charlottetown Farmers Market to help subsidize fresh food products for students. $100 coupons were given to 40 students to use at the Farmers Market. Oguntola said she began the program because it was a way to support local farmers and provide healthier options for students.

One of Oguntola’s mandate goals is to provide more food options in the foodbank such as international products. So far, she has held a student survey to see what they would like and has provided those options in the foodbank.

In terms of budgeting for student services, Oguntola has done a good job as well. She reallocated funds from unused services (due to COVID restrictions) into the foodbank. This increased the foodbank’s budget by 53 percent.

As for the student emergency fund, Oguntola planned for a 92.5 percent increase in its budget, which would see it go from $1,500-$20,000. It was approved for next semester, during the UPEISU’s last council meeting on Dec. 6.

As for other student services such as the Bike co/op program, its operations have been running successfully. During the summer, Oguntola applied for and received additional funding from the provincial government, which led to the addition of two new mountain bikes.

As per her mandate, one of Oguntola’s goals is improving student knowledge on the new services offered, although much hasn’t been seen towards it. So far, she has only made a video promoting the bike co/op program. She says she is working hard to promote more services and will continue to do so in the winter semester.

A responsibility in her portfolio she believes needs improvement would be human resources.

Overall, Oguntola believes she has done a good job so far and there is still room for improvement.

Here at the Cadre, we look forward to seeing how next semester will unfold for the VP Finance, and hope she continues good work with the UPEISU.