UPEI’s student newspaper The Cadre has won a JHM Award, presented by the Canadian University Press (CUP) to recognize excellence in Canadian student journalism.
The Cadre won the award in the humour writing category for Nathan Hood’s piece “Stephen Harper Increasingly Nervous As Conservatives Fail to Notice Disguise”. The Cadre was the sole publication from Atlantic Canada to win an award.
The winners were announced on January 6th at CUP’s national conference in Toronto, Ontario. There were over 600 submissions to the awards, which were adjudicated by members of the Canadian media.
The other winners were:
Arts and culture writing:
Scratch DJ and music producer releases new album, Music to Draw to: Satellite by Sandra Hercegova, The Concordian
Cover of the year:
Not a Cairn in the World by Jack Hauen, The Ubyssey
Diversity reporting:
The University of Calgary’s LGBTQ History by Jason Herring, The Gauntlet
Feature writing:
The life and death of Jonathan Johnston by Steve Cornwell, The Dialog
Graphic/ Illustration of the year:
Futurist by Sarah Wright, Mars’ Hill
Investigative journalism:
Conflict in Kelowna by Emma Partridge and David Nixon, The Ubyssey
Labour reporting:
Ram in the Rye Staff Claim Workplace Harassment from Management by Alanna Rizza, The Eyeopener
Layout of the year:
For the Love of Winged Beans by Timothy Law, The Silhouette
News writing:
Thieves hitting the gym: Rec Centre thefts on the rise by Grace To, The Western Gazette
Opinion writing:
After Quebec City, Make Racists Afraid Again by Jon Milton, The Link
Photo of the year:
Montreal Police by Brian Lapuz, The Link
Social Media of the year:
The Ubyssey
Sports writing:
Christopher Berneck is figure skating past his cancer diagnosis by Bryan Meler, The Eyeopener
Student journalist of the year:
Joel Robertson-Taylor, The Cascade
Video of the year:
“hyphen-nation” documentary by Samah Ali, Jenny Jay, The Western Gazette
Website of the year:
The Dialog
More details, including the list of jurors, can be accessed here.
Photo: Canadian University Press
Leave a Reply