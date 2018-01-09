UPEI’s student newspaper The Cadre has won a JHM Award, presented by the Canadian University Press (CUP) to recognize excellence in Canadian student journalism.

The Cadre won the award in the humour writing category for Nathan Hood’s piece “Stephen Harper Increasingly Nervous As Conservatives Fail to Notice Disguise”. The Cadre was the sole publication from Atlantic Canada to win an award.

The winners were announced on January 6th at CUP’s national conference in Toronto, Ontario. There were over 600 submissions to the awards, which were adjudicated by members of the Canadian media.

The other winners were:

Arts and culture writing:

Scratch DJ and music producer releases new album, Music to Draw to: Satellite by Sandra Hercegova, The Concordian

Cover of the year:

​Not a Cairn in the World by Jack Hauen, The Ubyssey

Diversity reporting:

The University of Calgary’s LGBTQ History by Jason Herring, The Gauntlet

Feature writing:

The life and death of Jonathan Johnston by Steve Cornwell, The Dialog

Graphic/ Illustration of the year:

Futurist by Sarah Wright, Mars’ Hill

Investigative journalism:

Conflict in Kelowna by Emma Partridge and David Nixon, The Ubyssey

Labour reporting:

Ram in the Rye Staff Claim Workplace Harassment from Management by Alanna Rizza, The Eyeopener

Layout of the year:

For the Love of Winged Beans by ​Timothy Law, The Silhouette

News writing:

Thieves hitting the gym: Rec Centre thefts on the rise by Grace To, The Western Gazette

Opinion writing:

After Quebec City, Make Racists Afraid Again by Jon Milton, The Link

Photo of the year:

Montreal Police by Brian Lapuz, The Link

​Social Media of the year:

The Ubyssey

​Sports writing:​

Christopher Berneck is figure skating past his cancer diagnosis by Bryan Meler, The Eyeopener

Student journalist of the year:

Joel Robertson-Taylor, The Cascade

Video of the year:

“hyphen-nation” documentary by Samah Ali, Jenny Jay, The Western Gazette

​Website of the year:​

The Dialog

More details, including the list of jurors, can be accessed here.

Photo: Canadian University Press