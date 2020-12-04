From Indie to Pop Rock: Top 10 Songs to Checkout

By Fairouz Gaballa

(All photos via Spotify)



Vampires by Wishing



777 by Joji



If Blue Could be Happiness by Florist



Saviour Complex by Phoebe Bridgers



High to Death (2018 version) by Car Seat Headrest



Falling by Harry Styles



Sunlight by Radical Face



Anchor by Novo Amor



Nightmare by Halsey



The Corner by Dermot Kennedy