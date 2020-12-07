The Cadre Reviews Fox and Crow Holiday Drinks

Christmas Cookie Latte



Photo Credits: Sam Arseneau

This drink was the favourite holiday drink for two members of The Cadre. It has both flavours of coffee and of a delicious cookie, topped with whipped cream. It is a sweeter drink that captures the sweetness of a Christmas cookie perfectly.

Peppermint Mocha



Photo Credits: Sam Arseneau

This drink certainly lives up to its name as a peppermint twist on a mocha. The drink comes topped with whipped cream and peppermint bits which can add a nice little crunch if you have them before they melt. This one certainly tastes like a Christmas candy cane.

Eggnog Holiday Drink



Photo Credits: Sam Arseneau

This was the Editor-in-Chief’s favourite, as someone who does not enjoy coffee hearing “I’d order it again” is a large compliment. The eggnog is not as sweet as the cookie latte, however, it does have a pleasant twist to it. If you are not a fan of eggnog this may not be the drink for you, however, it does well to not taste overwhelmingly like eggnog.