Students managing stress as exam season approaches

By Sam Arseneau

With exams starting in 20 day’s students are feeling the pressure build.

Students can be seen all over campus hunched over their books and notes preparing for the onset of exams and, of course, the massive amounts of projects and papers due in the final weeks of classes.

November is a stressful month as you can see the end of the semester so clearly but yet there is still so much work to be done. Papers, labs, and assignments of all shapes and sizes are being turned in as the days to the break grow shorter.

Still, the exam storm must happen before students get a well-earned break.

Exams cover the span of eleven days before the holiday break. They can take place early in the morning into the dark hours of the evening. With the average exam period lasting three hours.

When asked about exam stress a student in her final year at UPEI, Mallory McInnis told the Cadre:

“I see a lot of people that are stressed. Many people often use unhealthy coping mechanisms to deal with this time of year.”

McInnis offered some insight into how students can help themselves during this time.

“It’s important to stay healthy, and there are resources, like counsellors, who can help if you’re feeling overwhelmed or stressed. ”

Exams and the stress of the end of the semester can take a toll on a student’s wellbeing. It is crucial that students continue to take care of themselves while working hard to reduce the chances of burn out.