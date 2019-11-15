Which BuzzFeed quiz you should do based on your zodiac sign

By Ben Macintosh

Photo credits: Buzzfeed

Let’s face it November is crunch time with exams, essay and term papers all breathing down your neck it can be very difficult to relax.

Horoscopes and silly BuzzFeed quizzes are fun ways to distract yourself from all your looming academic responsibilities so the ultimate distraction would be combine those two things.

That’s exactly what we’ve done, each star sign has an associated quiz related to their horoscope for the month of November.

*The link to each quiz is below in red.

Capricorn ( Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you’re a Capricorn your horoscope for November talks about talking alone time and withdraw from society a bit, essentially ghosting the rest of the world while you work on yourself. Therefore, the perfect quiz for you is what kind of ghost will you be!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The horoscope of Aquarians for November says that this will be a month for love and money. Based on this the perfect BuzzFeed quiz for you this month predicts the name of your next partner based off of your favourite things at McDonald’s.

Pisces (Feb. 19-Mar. 20)

Your monthly horoscope talks about success in your career and social life, which could bode well for the upcoming exams. Given the prediction of career success we recommend you use this quiz to help you find the unusual job that suits you best.

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19)

Travel seems to be in your future according to the monthly horoscope and seeing as we have a break from school after exams, this might be the perfect travel time. This quiz will ask you questions to help you determine your next vacation location.

Taurus (Apr. 20-May 20)

Relationships are going to be a big part of this month according to your horoscope, hopefully they will not interfere with your exam preparation. This quiz will help you determine the toxic person in the relationship so you can be aware of potential drama.

Gemini (May 21-Jun. 20)

Your horoscope is a good one for the exam season, it says you will be productive and take care of all of your responsibilities. To show off to all of your friends here is a BuzzFeed quiz which determines how responsible you are.

Cancer (Jun. 21-Jul. 22)

Your horoscope says that Nov. will be a sexy time for you. Therefore the best quiz to remind you of that is the Danny Devito quiz.

Leo (Jul. 23-Aug. 22)

November is supposed to be a fun and creative month for you, hopefully this doesn’t deter you from studying and preparing for the upcoming exams. To keep you focused the quiz for Leos this month is about Raymond Holt from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22)

Entertaining guests is what November has in store for according to this month’s horoscope. For you a quiz that will rate your hosting ability for a celebrity party.

Libra (Sep. 23-Oct. 22)

For you November will be a strange month, your horoscope says it will be a mix of joy and confrontation. This help you address this, we have a quiz to tell you what Seinfeld character you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

According to your horoscope, November will be a month full of creativity and success. To help you take advantage of this we have chosen a quiz that will help you be a successful Pokémon master.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your horoscope says next month will be your best all year, which bodes well for exams at the beginning of December. Take this month to rest and study and use this quiz to help you relax and stay rested.