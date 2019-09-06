10 things we wish we knew when we started at UPEI

By: The Cadre

Are you new to campus? Are you returning, but still trying to find your way around campus? The Cadre has some tips and tricks to help you thrive this year at UPEI! All these suggestions come from our own personal experiences, so we hope you’ll learn from us and make your year at UPEI the best it can be!

1. Fear the Campus Crow

Nestled in the quad is a predator. It stalks its prey from all angles. When it decides to strike it does its signature dance: three jumps and then the attack. It flies, grasps the head of the prey with its talons, and then it flaps its mighty wings onto the prey’s face to confuse and daze its target. After this mauling the powerful predator steals the food from the prey’s hand and flees the scene of the crime.

And this is why you always hide your food on campus, and NEVER feed the crows.

2. Ratemyprofessor.com is alive and well

Don’t know a professor? Know a professor, but want to know what other students think of them? RateMyProfessor is a website that is full of information on professors at many different schools. Search for UPEI or your professor’s name and read what other students have said, and maybe even get some tips on how to survive in those classes. Remember, however, that not everyone has the same opinion, so make your own judgement! (and then put that opinion on RateMyProfessor.com)

3. Study rooms get booked fast, get them ASAP

Study rooms are a great resource for students, especially if you’re working with other people and need a common space to meet. While great, because they are so useful they get booked fast! Booking a study room in advance (as early as two weeks before you need it) is key to making sure you have that space.

4. Make Friends with your professor, or suffer the consequences

Regardless of whether your class has 10 people or 300 people, as long as you are a decent student there is no downside to the professor knowing your name. Knowing your prof. Becomes very important if you ever need a deadline moved, permission to skip a class, or a group-project issue resolved. Whether intentional or not, people tend to be more sympathetic if they are familiar with a person and their backstory. If you can, answer questions in class or strike up conversions outside of class; ensure they know your name. It might just benefit you in the future.

5. Build a schedule that works for you

Let’s face it, most people do not like waking up before 9 AM, so why schedule classes before then? The same goes for people who do not like staying up late, evening classes work for some people but not others. Most classes have multiple sections available and attendance is very important so try and avoid class times that will not work for you.

6. Used textbooks can save a lot of $$$

School is expensive, and even after tuition there is another big source taking your money; textbooks. One of the best ways to save money is to buy used books, with the exception of some classes which require an online access code. Another way to recoup some of your money is to sell your old books. We recommend joining used textbook groups on Facebook. Even if you only get a bit of your money back, that can still be better than a book which you might never use again.

7. You should go to the pub nights

University can be a stressful time, but it is also a great time to get out and meet new people. There are four wet/dry pub events throughout the year (back to school is tonight, Sept. 5) and they are an opportunity to have fun on-campus. While doing well in the classroom is important, getting out and enjoying your time here is just as important.

8. There is a club or society for everyone

A great way to meet people around campus is by joining one of the many clubs and societies around campus. With a large selection, there are clubs and societies for almost any interest. A common misconception about faculty societies is that they are only for students in that faculty, but that is not the case! Students are welcome in societies whether they are taking related courses or not. A list of clubs is available at http://upeisu.ca/clubs-societies/.

9. There are lots of opportunities to stay active

Staying active can be another important part of succeeding at school. UPEI offers organized intramural programs allowing students to play sports in a semi-competitive environment. For those looking to stay active on their own, the gym, the running track, and the exercise room at the Chi-Wan Young Sports centre are available to UPEI students.

10. The Cadre is always looking for volunteers

Writing is an important part of life and what better way to work on your writing than volunteering with us at The Cadre? We are always looking for volunteers to write stories, editorials, or to do some photography or videography work. It is a great way to get some feedback and experience on a way of writing that is not usually covered in class.