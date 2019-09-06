Meet your Managing Editor: Sam Arseneau

By Sam Arseneau

Photo credits: Sam Arseneau

Hey there!

My name is Sam Arseneau, and I am one of two of your managing editors for The Cadre. Get ready to see me writing in various places around campus, especially in the places closest to food.

My only time being in The Cadre is when my back was in the picture for the council recap, so my face is new to this publication.

Am I a familiar face that you just cannot figure out how you know me? Well, I spent last year as the accessibilities rep on the student union, I was a leader at last year’s orientation and a point person this year. Still don’t know me? No worries, you will soon when I’m running around campus looking for the best stories to share.

I’m a third year student with a Psychology major and a minor in Sociology and Philosophy. I love animals, music, and arts and crafts. I play seven instruments (fiddle, piano, guitar, bodhran, cajon, trumpet, and vocals), so if you want to chat about music or anything related to it, I’m your gal! If you can’t find me on campus I’m probably at my house having an accidental nap, which happens far too regularly in my life. If you haven’t given yourself the chance to accidentally nap, I would highly recommend it; it’s a life changer.

However, if I am on campus, feel free to come say hi! Or if you want to chat but don’t have time for that face-to-face encounter, you can email me sarseneau2@upei.ca, find me on twitter @sam_arseneau or on instagram @samanthamaryxo

Can’t wait to hear from you!