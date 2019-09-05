Students and goats alike enjoy Welcome Fair

By Sam Arseneau

Students gather at the Welcome Fair (Photo credits: Sam Arseneau/The Cadre)

Clubs, societies, and goats all came together yesterday to greet students returning to UPEI for another semester.

The fair was a way for clubs and societies to introduce themselves to new and returning students, as well as for students to have some fun. Fair participants all worked hard to make coming back to school a little less stressful.

Many opportunities to volunteer were available at the fair, along with inflatables, animals, a barbeque, snowcones, and cotton candy. The fair was a popular spot as students were able to stop through on their way to and from classes.

The inflatables were a popular way for students to relieve some of the back-to-school pressure and just have some fun. Many students took advantage of the fun inflatable games throughout the fair.

For more stress relief, animals from Island Hill Farm were on campus providing a fun and unique experience for many students to see and interact with farm animals. Two goats, multiple bunnies, and an alpaca were all on campus for students to pet and take photos alongside of.

Aside from the photogenic animals, the Student Union were running a barbeque, snow cones, and cotton candy area. Free food is always enticing to students, and you could see the attraction by the line that formed early into the fair.

VP Student Life Tessa Rogers was very pleased with the result of the event.

“I have to say overall I am so pleased with how our Welcome/Clubs Fair turned out. We had around 40 booths present alongside with a BBQ, animals from Island Hill Farm, inflatables from PEI Inflatables, and live music from two of our students – Ryan McKenna and Cory Ramsay. It seemed as if people were having a great time and enjoying themselves,” she said.

The Cadre also had its own booth set up for the event and staff were there to witness the event first hand.