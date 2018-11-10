“The Future of Business” – TRMC X

By: Daniel Timen

2019 will mark the 10th year anniversary for the Ted Rogers Management Conference (TRMC), deemed as one of the largest undergraduate business conferences in Canada. It is a 3-day event hosted by the Ted Rogers School of Management in Toronto and offers unparalleled experience for the brightest students across North America. This year the venue for the conference will be the high-rise hotel Westin Harbour Castle in Downtown Toronto.

Some of the many previous speakers from past years include:

– Arlene Dickinson, CEO of Venture Communications, and cast member on Dragons’ Den

– Tim Hockey, Former President & CEO of TD Canada Trust

– Ellis Jacob, CEO & President of Cineplex Entertainment

– Allan MacDonald, President of Canadian Tire Retail

The highlights of TRMC over its 3 days are panel discussions, skill-building workshops, a start-up summit, industry exposition, and a case competition. There are also social events taking place at night, and for that reason delegates must be at least 19 years old to apply to TRMC.

However, you do not have to be a business student. Undergraduates of any studies are most welcomed to apply.

Last year a number of delegates represented UPEI at the conference.

Fourth year UPEI business student Evan Hawley described the conference as “a unique professional opportunity to dive right into the heart of Toronto’s bustling business sector.” Hawley went on to say, “networking, case competitions, tours of huge company offices, and late night events made this event one of my most favourite experiences from university.”

UPEI Student Union President Will McGuigan also attended last year. “TRMC was an amazing experience that I will never forget! Travelling to Toronto and meeting students from around the country and working as a team, I was fortunate to have come third during the case competition and will definitely be applying again this year,” says McGuigan.

150 students and over 100 professionals attend the conference annually. Last year 42 of the 150 students were external delegates, and 21 schools from across the country have been represented at TRMC.

The conference will take place March 7-9, 2019. Applications close on November 30th . Apply today at:

If you have any questions reach out to the UPEI ambassador for TRMC 2019 at dtimen@upei.ca

This is a sponsored post.