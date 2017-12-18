UPEI’s student newspaper The Cadre has been announced as a finalist for a JHM Award, presented by the Canadian University Press (CUP) to recognize excellence in Canadian student journalism.

The Cadre is a finalist in the humour writing category for Nathan Hood’s piece “Stephen Harper Increasingly Nervous As Conservatives Fail to Notice Disguise.” The Gauntlet, the student newspaper at the University of Calgary, picked up the other two nominations in the category.

The Cadre was one of only two student newspapers from Atlantic Canada to be named as a finalist for the awards; the other was the Dalhousie Gazette at Dalhousie University, which is a finalist in the opinion writing category.

The winners will be announced on January 6th at CUP’s national conference in Toronto, Ontario.

The full list of finalists can be accessed here.

Photo: cup.ca

