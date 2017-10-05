Photographs by: Pravakar Thapa

The Student Union has announced its 2017 fall election results. The election results are not official until they have been presented to and approved by Council; this is expected to happen at a special Council meeting next Wednesday. A total of 836 students voted in the fall election, an increase from 711 in 2016. Below are the vote counts published by the Student Union:

Arts Student Representatives (2)

Carter Smith – 70

Kari Kruse – 68

Sarah MacDonald – 62

Megan McNeill – 49

Cole Poirier – 38

Scott Grant – 27

Joana Asante – 23

Abstain: 29

Total: 243*

Graduate Student Senate Representative

Rachel Kays Yes – 20

Rachel Kays No – 1

Abstain: 5

Total: 26

Faculty of Business Student Representative

Jose Barros – 83

Alexander MacKinnon – 44

Abstain: 12

Total: 139

Faculty of Education Student Representative

Tristan LeClair Yes – 47

Tristan LeClair No – 1

Total: 50

Abstain: 2

Graduate Student Representative

Ashley McKibbon – 12

Laura Young – 11

Total: 26

Abstain: 3

Mathematical and Computational Sciences Student Representative

Stephanie Cairns – 27

Connor Mayhew – 23

Kareem Mahmoud Abulez – 18

Abstain: 3

Total: 71

International Student Representative

Caroline Simoes Correa – 91

Cadrea Davis – 61

Jaidene Webbe – 36

Ngo Thu Van – 15

Total: 230

Abstain: 27

Residence Representative

Billie Mackay – 90

Rudolph Al Aswad – 52

Abstain: 31

Total: 173

Accessibility Representative

Haley Anne O’Connor Yes – 605

Haley Anne O’Connor No – 36

Abstain: 195

Total: 836

Health and Wellness Representative

Amy Rix – 318

Jose Gonzalez – 303

Tiruv S Giri – 51

Abstain: 164

Total: 836

Veterinary Medicine Student Representative

Samantha Begin Yes – 35

Samantha Begin No – 0

Abstain: 3

Total: 38

First Year Student Representative

Emma (Lou) Schraeder – 125

Muskan Zaidi – 121

Abstain: 80

Total: 326

Engineering Student Representative

Iker Zulbaran Yes – 30

Iker Zulbaran No – 2

Abstain: 4

Total: 36



*The Cadre is aware that the published total does not equal the individual vote counts provided. We have reached out to the SU for clarification. They explained that the numbers appear distorted because students had the option to either abstain, vote for one candidate or vote for two candidates, and so, while there were a total of 243 voters, a total of 366 votes were cast.

By: Nathan Hood