Photographs by: Pravakar Thapa
The Student Union has announced its 2017 fall election results. The election results are not official until they have been presented to and approved by Council; this is expected to happen at a special Council meeting next Wednesday. A total of 836 students voted in the fall election, an increase from 711 in 2016. Below are the vote counts published by the Student Union:
Arts Student Representatives (2)
Carter Smith – 70
Kari Kruse – 68
Sarah MacDonald – 62
Megan McNeill – 49
Cole Poirier – 38
Scott Grant – 27
Joana Asante – 23
Abstain: 29
Total: 243*
Graduate Student Senate Representative
Rachel Kays Yes – 20
Rachel Kays No – 1
Abstain: 5
Total: 26
Faculty of Business Student Representative
Jose Barros – 83
Alexander MacKinnon – 44
Abstain: 12
Total: 139
Faculty of Education Student Representative
Tristan LeClair Yes – 47
Tristan LeClair No – 1
Total: 50
Abstain: 2
Graduate Student Representative
Ashley McKibbon – 12
Laura Young – 11
Total: 26
Abstain: 3
Mathematical and Computational Sciences Student Representative
Stephanie Cairns – 27
Connor Mayhew – 23
Kareem Mahmoud Abulez – 18
Abstain: 3
Total: 71
International Student Representative
Caroline Simoes Correa – 91
Cadrea Davis – 61
Jaidene Webbe – 36
Ngo Thu Van – 15
Total: 230
Abstain: 27
Residence Representative
Billie Mackay – 90
Rudolph Al Aswad – 52
Abstain: 31
Total: 173
Accessibility Representative
Haley Anne O’Connor Yes – 605
Haley Anne O’Connor No – 36
Abstain: 195
Total: 836
Health and Wellness Representative
Amy Rix – 318
Jose Gonzalez – 303
Tiruv S Giri – 51
Abstain: 164
Total: 836
Veterinary Medicine Student Representative
Samantha Begin Yes – 35
Samantha Begin No – 0
Abstain: 3
Total: 38
First Year Student Representative
Emma (Lou) Schraeder – 125
Muskan Zaidi – 121
Abstain: 80
Total: 326
Engineering Student Representative
Iker Zulbaran Yes – 30
Iker Zulbaran No – 2
Abstain: 4
Total: 36
*The Cadre is aware that the published total does not equal the individual vote counts provided. We have reached out to the SU for clarification. They explained that the numbers appear distorted because students had the option to either abstain, vote for one candidate or vote for two candidates, and so, while there were a total of 243 voters, a total of 366 votes were cast.
By: Nathan Hood
