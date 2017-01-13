By: Danielle MacDonald

* This article was first published on the 12th of September, 2012

If you know me at all, you know that I am madly, passionately, and inexplicably in love with food. Potlucks are my idea of a perfect evening. Bacon makes me beam. Chocolate makes me sing and dance around my kitchen like a fool.

Nothing makes me happier than when I get quality time with my kitchen to make scrumptious creations with and for the beautiful people in my life.

This year, I’m looking to share that love with you, with fun, simple and tasty ideas to spruce up that student diet.

So in true Cadre fashion, let me start you off with a drink.

Recently, I’ve discovered the delights of infused liquors. This is a fantastic way to use some of the last batches of summer strawberries while you sweeten up your favourite hard liquor for a night at The Wave. It may sound fancy and complicated, but bare with me here. It’s really as simple as slicing up some strawberries, pouring some liquor over them and screwing on a lid – and it tastes amazing.

Step 1:

Rinse and chop up strawberries into bite sizes pieces. Fill a mason jar to the top with a few inches left at the top.

Step 2:

Pour bourbon over the strawberries, screw on the top tightly and give it a shake. Keep this bottle of goodness stored in a dark space for anywhere from 3 to 7 days giving it a light shake each day on your way out the door.

Step 3:

When you’ve left it long enough, strain the mixture using a coffee filter or strainer to catch the strawberries and debris and discard strawberries.

Tada! She’s ready to be poured.

Keep it in the fridge and enjoy. This concoction can be used to sweeten up any hard liquor, not just my choice of bourbon. Drink it on the rocks or make a yummy cocktail by adding some mint in a glass, drizzled with some honey, and mix with a spoon until the glass starts to sweat.

Photo credits: Brandon Matzek