By: Morin Mawhinney

Relay for Life UPEI

The Canadian Cancer Society is coming to UPEI Chi-Wan Sports Centre on the 20th of January. From 6:00pm to midnight, teams of 10-15 people will be fundraising and running/walking all around the gym. To register a team, go to http://www.cancer.ca/en/events/pei/relay-for-life/relay-for-life-upei/?region=pe.

The night will be full of music, food and life!

Performing Arts Open Mic

Dawson Lounge is a great spot for naps, but this Wednesday (January 18th) from 12pm-2pm, it’s a great spot for musicians and hipsters. Coffee and treats will be sold at the event, and for a performance slot, check out the Facebook page.

P.S If you have an event you would like published, email mmawhinney@upei.ca with the information.

photo credit: UPEISU