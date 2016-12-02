By: Lorelei Kenny

Politics

House of Cards — Ruthless Congressman Francis Underwood and his equally emotionally-hardened wife Claire Underwood work their way up the political ladder, plotting against those in their way and showing no mercy to those who betray them.

The Good Wife — After stay-at-home mom, Alicia Florrick’s husband Peter a county state’s attorney is put behind bars for corruption, Alicia must return to work as a litigator to support her two children. This series explores the communications side of politics, of course, practising law, and the struggles of single parenting.

Partner in Crime (Solving)

White Collar — Actually filmed on the streets of New York City, this a series follows the story of a white collar criminal who agrees to help the FBI catch other criminals using his knowledge of the criminal mind, forging, thief, and the art of a good con in exchange for this freedom.

Bones —Bones revolves around forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan and FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth, who work together alongside many other agents and scientist to investigate murder cases- most of the time, all that’s left to examine of victims is rotten flesh or bones.

Lawyer Shows

Suits —Suits follows the brilliant college dropout Mike Ross who slips into a job interview with one of New York City’s best legal closers, Harvey Specter. Mike’s photographic memory and clear intellect land him a job as Harvey’s associate despite the fact that Mike never passed the bar (under his own name) or attended law school.

Drop Dead Diva— Drop Dead Diva is the story of a ditsy aspiring model who is killed in a car crash, but when she goes up to heaven she hits the return button and her soul enters into the body of an intelligent plus-size lawyer. On her journey in her new body and life, she discovers a new meaning to life and the meaning of true beauty.

Behind Bars

Orange is the New Black — Piper Chapman’s life is going great, she’s in her mid-30s, she has a thriving career in public relations and a wonderful fiance, but when her past finally catches up with her, she is sentenced to spend time in a minimum-security women’s prison. Piper is forced to trade in her slick black suit for an orange prison uniform. As she makes does her time in the corrections system she adjusts to life behind bars, making friends with some of the most unusual and eccentric women along the way.

Prison Break — After Michael Scofield’s brother Lincoln Burrows is wrongly convicted of a crime he is put on Death Row, Michael holds up a bank to get himself incarcerated so that he can be with his brother. Once inside he devises a series of elaborate plans to break his brother out and ultimately to prove his innocence.

British Televised Series

Downton Abbey — A fantastic work of historical fiction produces my Masterpiece Theatre and written by Julian Fellowes . . . The costumes, cars, and sets alone are enough to keep you watching. The show is set in the Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey and explores the great events in history and the social changes between 1912-1925, following the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their loyal servants.

Sherlock —The focal point of the show is none other than the famous Detective Sherlock Holmes and his devoted associate and friend Fr. John Watson. Sherlock values logic and reason above all else and he solves cases with deductive reasoning and astute observation. Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes detective stories, this BBC masterpiece is a thrilling crime drama you don’t want to miss.

Laugh out loud fun

The Mindy Project — The series follows obstetrician/gynecologist Mindy Lahiri as she tries to find success in both her professional life and personal life. She explores life alongside her quirky colleges: fairly religious Catholic best friend and love interest Danny Castellano, Jeremy Reed an English doctor, wacky RN and an ex-con Morgan Tookers and many others.

Office — A mockumentary on a group of “typical” office workers in Pennsylvania who work for branch the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Their workdays like everyone else’s consists of tedious tasks, ego clashes, and loads of inappropriate behavior. To mimic the look of an actual documentary the show is filmed in a single-camera setup, without a live studio audience or a laugh track.

What’s up Doc

Grey’s Anatomy — The series follows the lives of Meredith Grey who was accepted into a residency program at Seattle Grace Hospital, and her fellow doctors Cristina Yang, Alex Karev, Izzie Stevens, and George O’Malley as they go from interns to seasoned doctors; exploring their struggles of balancing personal life with work life.

House — Inside Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in New Jersey works a doctor by the name of Gregory House. House is an unorthodox, pain medication-dependent medical genius who leads a team of diagnosticians, he constantly clashes with his team as he develops many hypotheses about patients’ illnesses which are based on subtle or controversial insights.

If you didn’t complete the D.A.R.E. program you might enjoy these

Breaking Bad — When high school chemistry teacher Walter White is diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer he makes the decision to dive into the criminal life to secure the financial future of his family before he dies. Together with his former student Jesse Pinkman, Mr. White begins producing and selling crystallized methamphetamine and gradually becomes a major player in the drug trade.

Narcos — Set and filmed in Colombia, Narcos tells the story of notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. A man who made billions in the production and trafficking of cocaine. It focuses on Escobar’s interactions with drug lords, DEA agents, and other opposing entities.

Fresh and Trending

The Crown — This historic drama has already got thousands captivated. The Crown traces the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 to the present day. The first season delineates the private journey of Queen Elizabeth II as she begins her life as the monarch of England. The Crown is expected to span 60 episodes over six seasons.

Stranger Things — When twelve-year-old Will Byers vanishes mysteriously, his frantic mother Joyce, Police Chief Jim Hopper launches and Will’s friends Dustin, Mike, and Lucas are all doing in their own investigating. As they all dig deeper they realize that there are stranger things behind Will’s disappear than they originally thought. The sci-fi mystery is all the rage, everyone is getting right it.

Throwbacks

Friends — Friends follows the lives of six people: Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross. The show aired for ten years . . . the rest you will have to discover for yourself!

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — Now this is the story all about how, Will’s life got flipped, turned upside down, And he’d like to take a minute just sit right there. I’ll tell you how he became the prince of a town called Bel-Air. In west Philadelphia born and raised, on the playground where he spent most of his days. Chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool and all shooting some b-ball outside of the school. When a couple of guys who were up to no good started making trouble his neighborhood, he got in one little fight and his mom got scared and said you’re moving with your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air. He begged and pleaded with her the other day, but she packed his suitcase and sent him on his way. She gave him a kissin’ and she gave him his ticket, he put his Walkman on and said ‘I might as well kick it’. First class, yo this is bad, drinking orange juice out of a champagne glass. Is this what the people of Bel-Air livin’ like… Hm, this might be alright! He whistled for a cab and when it came near the license plate said ‘Fresh’ and had dice in the mirror. If anything he could say that this cab was rare, but he thought now forget it, yo home to Bel Air. He pulled up to a house about seven or eight and he yelled to the cabbie, yo Holmes smell ya later. Looked at his kingdom he was finally there to sit on his throne as the prince of Bel-Air.