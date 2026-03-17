UPEI Enactus Claims Two Championships and a Runner-Up Finish at Regionals

The University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) Enactus team recently competed at the Enactus Canada Atlantic Regional Exposition in Halifax, Nova Scotia on February 26 and 27. The event brought together student-led teams from universities across Atlantic Canada to present community initiatives and social ventures designed to address real-world challenges. Teams delivered live pitches to panels of business leaders and judges, competing for recognition, funding, and the opportunity to advance to the Enactus Canada National Exposition later this spring in Montreal.

UPEI Enactus delivered an exceptional performance, earning multiple top awards across major challenge categories.

The team’s flagship sustainability venture, Spuds2Suds, was named Champion of the Canadian Tire Environmental Sustainability Challenge. The initiative addresses food waste by transforming unsellable potatoes into eco-friendly soap products. In addition to reducing agricultural waste, Spuds2Suds supports the local community by donating one bar of soap to a food bank for every bar sold. Judges recognized the project’s measurable environmental impact, strong community integration, and sustainable business model.

UPEI Enactus’ second flagship initiative, LimbRise, also achieved significant recognition. The project was named Champion of the Desjardins Community Empowerment Challenge and earned 1st Runner-Up in the Innovation and Impact Challenge. LimbRise focuses on supporting individuals with limb difference by developing accessible and affordable solutions that improve mobility and overall quality of life. Through research, design, and community collaboration, the team works to close accessibility gaps while promoting inclusion and empowerment.

Beyond competition rounds, UPEI delegates participated in workshops, networking sessions, and coaching opportunities that further strengthened their skills in leadership and social entrepreneurship.

Bringing home multiple championship titles marks a significant milestone for the team and reflects their dedication to innovation and sustainable impact. With strong momentum from Regionals, UPEI Enactus now prepares to represent UPEI and Atlantic Canada at the national stage in Montreal later this spring.

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