MOTION TO IMPEACH VP EXTERNAL DENIED

At the February 22, 2026 UPEISU Council meeting, Maximo Jacob Tinoco Bolanos, First Year Representative, formally brought forward a Motion of Disciplinary Action seeking the impeachment of Erica Kyalo, VP External. The motion alleged that Kyalo had not adequately fulfilled the duties outlined in UPEISU bylaws. Concerns raised included limited visibility of advocacy efforts, insufficient communication with students, delays in presenting policy priorities and the lobby document, and a perceived lack of follow-through on commitments made through the External Steering Committee. The motion also questioned whether her responsibilities with the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA) were impacting her ability to prioritize local advocacy work.

Erica Kyalo presented a detailed response to Council, emphasizing that she had met her reporting obligations through publicly available biweekly Council reports and consistent engagement with government officials. She noted that advocacy work is inherently long-term and relationship-based, meaning results may not always be immediately visible. While acknowledging that communication and outreach could be improved, she maintained that the concerns reflected differences in expectations rather than a failure to perform her mandated responsibilities. She further clarified that her CASA involvement complemented UPEISU’s local advocacy by strengthening its national representation.

Council moved in-camera for approximately 30 minutes to deliberate. After discussion, a closed ballot vote was conducted. The motion to impeach was defeated, with 4 votes in favour, 12 against, and 2 abstentions. Erica Kyalo therefore retained her position as VP External for the remainder of her term.

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