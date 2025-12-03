Global Village 2025 Brings Culture, Community, and Celebration to UPEI

UPEI students filled the McMillan Hall on November 29 for this year’s Global Village, an annual cultural celebration hosted by the International Student Office. The event ran from 3 to 8 p.m. and offered an afternoon and evening of food, performances, traditional clothing, and community pride. With dozens of countries represented, students had the chance to explore cultures from every corner of the world without ever leaving campus.

The event opened at 3 p.m. with the cultural booths. Student groups arrived as early as 2 p.m. to set up their displays, and by the time guests entered the space, the room was already full of color and movement. Booths featured items like traditional crafts, souvenirs, photos, and clothing. Many groups also offered snacks or small activities that let visitors learn interesting facts about the country. Students slowly made their way around the room, stopping to chat with booth representatives and ask questions about traditions, languages, and everyday life back home.

The booth segment wrapped up around 5 p.m. as volunteers moved tables and chairs to the sides of the hall to prepare for one of the most anticipated parts of Global Village, the cultural fashion show. Starting at 5:30 p.m., representatives from several countries walked the runway while the crowd cheered them on. This year’s lineup featured the Philippines, Ecuador, Pakistan, China, India, Japan, and Nigeria. Each participant stepped forward confidently with their country’s flag and outfit, creating one of the most photographed and lively moments of the event.

Once the runway portion ended, the hall transitioned into the evening performance showcase, which ran from 6 to 8 p.m. The program featured a mix of trivia segments, singing, dancing, and instrumental pieces. The Philippines opened the show, followed by performances from the Multicultural Choir, Nepal, China, Japan, and Ecuador, which included dancing with face painting. India’s band brought a lot of energy, and performances from Nigeria, Malaysia, and Pakistan kept the crowd engaged. Traditional dances and songs highlighted the wide range of cultures represented at UPEI and allowed performers to share parts of their identity in meaningful ways.

Behind the scenes, volunteers contributed to making Global Village possible. The event relied on teams for marketing, stage and lighting, photography, scheduling, decoration, and crowd coordination. Their work ensured smooth transitions between segments and created an atmosphere that felt welcoming and organized.

This year’s Global Village once again proved how diverse and connected UPEI’s international community is. Many students described the event as a chance to feel at home, while others said it helped them learn more about cultures they had never encountered before.

With vibrant performances, delicious food, and strong community spirit, Global Village remains one of UPEI’s most exciting yearly traditions. Students left the hall with full stomachs, loud applause still ringing in their ears, and a deeper appreciation for the cultures that shape campus life.

