UPEI Nepalese Society Holds Vigil to Honor Lives Lost in Nepal

On Thursday, September 11 at 4:30 p.m., the UPEI Nepalese Society hosted a candlelight vigil at the Chaplaincy Centre to mourn young lives lost in Nepal. The gathering brought together students, faculty, and community members to remember more than 20 students who were killed while protesting corruption and injustice.

The vigil opened with a speech from Smriti, the President of the UPEI Nepalese Society, who spoke with both grief and determination. “We are gathered here today with heavy hearts to mourn a tragedy that has shaken Nepal,” she said. “In the past few days, more than twenty young lives were brutally taken, and hundreds injured, as they peacefully raised their voices against corruption and injustice.”

She reminded the audience that these were not just statistics but real children and young people. “These were students, children in school uniforms, carrying books and dreams for a better future. Instead of being heard, they were silenced. Their loss is not only Nepal’s grief but the world’s, and ours, even from afar.”



The room fell silent after her words. Everyone stood for a full minute, reflecting on the lives that had been lost. A single candle at the front of the room was then lit, and Sister Sue began calling participants to come forward. One by one, members and supporters lit their candles until 22 flames glowed in the darkened space, each representing one of the students who had been killed.

After the candle lighting, James from UPEI Counselling Services spoke to the audience. He offered guidance on coping with grief and reminded students that mourning is a process that looks different for everyone. His words provided comfort for those struggling with feelings of shock and sadness.

The microphone was then opened for others to share their thoughts. Students from Nepal spoke about the pain of watching their country suffer from afar, describing the helplessness of being away from home during such a difficult time. Their voices were emotional but also full of strength.

Representatives from UPEI also stepped up to offer their support. Erica from the International Student Office and Inara from the Student Engagement Office spoke about the importance of community and solidarity, assuring international students that they are not alone in their grief.

The vigil concluded with closing words from Sushil, the Chief Advisor of the UPEI Nepalese Society. He encouraged participants to carry the memory of the students forward and to let their stories inspire action. His message was one of resilience and unity.



Smriti’s final words echoed through the quiet room. “Tonight, we remember their courage and honor their sacrifice. Let us stand in solidarity with their families and communities, and let this moment fuel our commitment to speak out against violence and injustice. May their voices live on through us, and may their dreams for a just and peaceful Nepal never be forgotten.”

The 22 candles continued to burn as people lingered in silence, some holding hands, others quietly reflecting. For those in attendance, the vigil was not only a time to grieve but also a reminder that even far from home, students can stand together to demand justice.

The UPEI Nepalese Society’s vigil showed the power of community. While the tragedy in Nepal weighs heavily on many hearts, their voices will not be forgotten.

