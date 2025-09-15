Free Food Friday Debuts with Pizza!

The very first Free Food Friday launched with plenty of excitement on September 12 in the W.A. Murphy Student Centre, where students lined up from 12:45 p.m. to snag a free slice of pizza. Students swarmed in so fast that every box of pizza disappeared within 8 minutes. The weekly initiative, introduced by UPEISU President Luciana, is designed to bring Panthers together every Friday over complimentary food provided by local sponsors.



This week’s sponsor, Domino’s Charlottetown, came through with boxes of fresh pizza to satisfy the hungry crowd. From the moment the event began, the Concourse buzzed with laughter and conversation as old friends caught up, new ones were made, and the aroma of hot pizza filled the air.

But the event wasn’t just about food, it was also about community and student support. “We’ve heard that around 35% of students skip meals. This is just one meal once a week, but we’re hoping this will help students a lot,” Luciana said.

Post Views: 71