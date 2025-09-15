UPEISU Fall Elections Underway for 2025 Student Council

Students can step into leadership roles on campus as the UPEI Student Union’s Fall elections are now officially underway. Nominations opened on Sept. 11 and will close on Sept. 25, with campaigning scheduled for Sept. 25 to Oct. 13, and voting set for Oct. 14 and 15.

“If I wasn’t involved in the SU, I wouldn’t have known as much of what is happening on campus as I do now,” said Divya Daboo, who served as Vice President Student Life in 2023/24 and is currently the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Representative. “Running for Council helps you network. It’s one of the best ways to stay on top of things, and it opens your eyes to what’s happening on campus.”

Divya ran unsuccessfully for SU President last yea r, but she returned to Council this fall in her new role. Her first introduction into Council was in her first year, and that set the pace for her involvement over the years.

The UPEISU Council is the chief governing body of the Student Union and the final authority on decisions that affect the student body. With 25 voting members and four non-voting members, Council meets biweekly to debate and decide the services and affiliations that directly impact UPEI students.

“Even thinking about running is a big thing. If you are thinking about running, a part of you wants to make a difference, a part of you wants to make a change, and I think at the end of the day, that’s what makes the difference. It doesn’t matter if you think you’re going to be good at it or not — it’s always an opportunity to learn.”

For first-year students like Mina Drake, B.Sc. Psychology, and Nicole Surette, B.Sc. Biology, the election offers a chance to establish their voice early. Drake mentioned that even if their first-year representative isn’t in the same faculty, they believe having someone who understands the experience of being new to the university makes a difference.

“Being a first year is its own challenge,” said Drake. “It helps to know someone on Council understands that experience.”

Surette agreed, adding that representation is less about identical academic paths and more about shared struggles. “Whether you’re in science or arts, when we have those other settings that bring all of us together, the person is still able to understand and speak for people who aren’t bold enough to voice their concerns,” she said.

They both know they will be voting for the candidate they hope will best represent their interests. Beyond first-year concerns, other students are watching closely to see how the elections will shape the Council’s representation.

Blessing Epelle, a third-year Biotechnology student who is also an international student, said she hopes the new Council reflects the realities of both groups she belongs to.

“I hope the new science representative would speak up more for club funding. The Biotech club doesn’t exist anymore and sometimes I would like to talk about chemicals as matter, not necessarily as atoms and molecules,” she said. “I feel like in the last three years not a lot has changed when it comes to international students’ advocacy on the Council. Not saying they aren’t doing anything, but they could try harder.”

With nominations open and ballots around the corner, the Fall elections offer UPEI students the chance to do just that.

