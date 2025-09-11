UPEI KICKS OFF FALL TERM WITH BACK-TO-SCHOOL FAIR!

The first day of classes is always a mix of nerves, excitement, and anticipation. This year, the University of Prince Edward Island gave students more than just lectures and syllabi to dive into on September 3. The Chi-Wan Young Sports Centre gymnasium was transformed into a lively gathering space for the annual Back-to-School Fair, running from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event not only marked the start of the Fall 2025 term but also set the stage for a fun semester buzzing with activities and events for students.

By late morning, the Sports Centre was filled with the sound of chatter, laughter, and music. Students swapped summer stories, posed for photos, and lined up for free pizza as they explored what campus life has to offer. Just outside the gym, a carnival-like setup drew crowds with inflatable games, dart-throwing contests, and photo booths that quickly became hotspots for first-day snapshots. For many first-years, those photos will likely become the first page in a keepsake of their UPEI journey.

Inside was the heart of the fair, with rows of tables showcasing UPEI’s wide range of student clubs and societies. Academic groups, cultural organizations, hobby-based communities, and advocacy groups garnered all the attention with colorful displays, flyers, freebies, and even tasty treats to spark conversations. Some clubs offered candies or small souvenirs, while others leaned on eye-catching posters and enthusiastic members eager to share their stories. “We want students to know there’s a space for them here,” one club representative said.

The Back-to-School Fair drew an impressive lineup of groups, with clubs such as the UPEI Paramedicine Society, UPEI Equestrian Club, UPEI Psychology Society, BRASA UPEI, UPEI Kerala Federation, UPEI Engineering Society, The Cadre, UPEI Actuarial Club, UPEI Chinese Student Scholars Association, UPEI Nepalese Society, UPEI Dance Club, UPEI Accounting Association, UPEI Biology Society, UPEISU Executives, UPEISU Services, Young Liberals of UPEI, UPEI Business Society, UPEI Chemistry Society, The Writers Society, UPEI Cheerleading, CASA, UPEI Arab Society, Muslim Student Association, UPEI Sociology/Anthropology Society, History Society, UPEI Ultimate, UPEI Filipino Society [KABAYAN], Pre-Med Society, Enactus, UPEI Gives Blood, African Students Association, SMCS Society, Flaming Youths Club, UPEI Squash Recreational Club, UPEI Medical Brigades, UPEI Pre-Vet Society, Deeper Life Campus Fellowship, English Society, WUSC, Genomics and Bioinformatics Club, Tennis Club, and Power 2 Change taking part in the event. Their combined presence showcased the wide range of opportunities available to students eager to get involved.

For students, it was more than just browsing tables. It was a chance to picture themselves in new roles like joining a sports club, stepping into leadership with the Student Union, or finding a creative outlet in arts and cultural groups. For international students, especially, cultural clubs provided a sense of belonging and a way to share traditions from home with peers from across the globe. One international first-year student said the fair helped ease her nerves, “It’s a little overwhelming being so far away, but seeing all the different groups here makes me feel like I can find my people.”

The fair also highlighted a spirit of collaboration. While many groups were focused on sign-ups, others were already trading ideas for joint projects and events later in the year. This energy of teamwork made it clear that campus life at UPEI thrives on cooperation, not just competition.

The lighter side of the fair kept spirits high. The smell of pizza drifted through the gym, while outside, bursts of laughter came from the inflatable bull ride as students tested their balance. A few even took advantage of the free haircuts, walking away with fresh looks to start the year. For first-year students who might have arrived on campus feeling anxious, these moments of fun helped break the ice and created instant memories.

Faculty and staff also stopped by to mingle, showing support for student life beyond the classroom. Professors chatted with students at club tables, while Student Union members moved through the crowd, helping guide newcomers toward opportunities that matched their interests. This mix of faculty, upper-years, and first-years contributed to the sense that the UPEI community was starting the term together, side by side.

As the event wound down, the feeling was clear, and the fair had done its job. It welcomed students back, reassured newcomers, and reminded everyone that university life is about more than assignments and exams. It is about building community, discovering passions, and making connections that last well beyond graduation.

With the Fall 2025 semester now officially underway, the energy sparked at the Back-to-School Fair is set to ripple across campus. From club meetings and cultural celebrations, to sports tournaments and advocacy campaigns, the seeds planted on September 3 are likely to grow into some of this academic year’s most memorable experiences.

For now, the photos, laughter, and sign-up sheets tell the story. UPEI’s Panthers are back in full spirit, eager to create friendships, build community, and make this academic year one for the books.

Post Views: 61