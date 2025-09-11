CASA BRINGS NATIONAL STUDENT ADVOCACY TO CLUB FAIR

Student advocacy takes different forms. From pushing for lower tuition to lobbying for better mental health supports, it’s often happening behind the scenes, even if most students don’t see it. That was the message Maleeka Thomas, Member Relations Officer for the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA), brought to UPEI Student Union’s back-to-school fair on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025 at the Chi Wan Young Centre.

CASA is a non-partisan, student-led organization that represents post-secondary students across Canada on issues ranging from financial aid to campus safety. By working with student leaders and unions like the UPEISU, the organization pushes for federal policy changes that affect students’ everyday lives.

Thomas is a graduate of the University of Lethbridge, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology & Anthropology, and is no stranger to student governance and impactful advocacy. She was elected International Students’ Representative for a term, then President of the University of Lethbridge Students’ Union for two consecutive terms.

“I saw that there was a dire need for someone to bring the voices of students to the forefront. And I wanted to put the voices of students back into the rooms and spaces where they should be heard,” she said.

CASA’s advocacy starts with students themselves. Thomas explained that member unions, like the UPEISU, bring forward their priorities, which shape the policies CASA presents to the federal government.

“Because we are a member-driven organization, we don’t necessarily tell delegates what to do,” she said. “They bring their priorities from their student union or from their institution… whether that’s housing, food insecurity, and so on.”

“One of our most recent wins was a $500 million investment in youth mental health, which the then VP External, Shreesh Agrawal, was at the forefront of. Another was the elimination of interest on student loans for domestic students, which is a huge help for students entering the workforce. For international students, we advocated for an increase in working hours. We saw a permanent increase to 24. We’re still advocating for 40.”

Those concerns are then developed into policy papers by CASA’s committees, which are used during national advocacy week in Ottawa, where student leaders meet with MPs and federal stakeholders. CASA’s approach has led to several significant wins in recent years, including investments that benefit domestic, international, and Indigenous students.

“Students deserve better in terms of post-secondary education. We (CASA) believe in education building our nation, and it should be affordable, accessible and of the highest quality. Whether you’re a domestic, international or Indigenous student, we want to make sure you’re not facing any barriers in your education.”

Thomas emphasized that UPEI students directly shape CASA’s advocacy through their student union membership. “One of the things I think all students should take from CASA is that CASA is you,” she said. “We believe education builds a nation. It should be high quality, affordable, and accessible, and your student union is driving the charge to make sure your voices are heard.”

