The Cadre’s Movie Suggestions

By Fairouz Gaballa
For The Thriller/Horror/Action Movie Enthusiast:
The Lodge
The movie in a nutshell: Expect what you don’t expect, and don’t expect what you expect.
Antebellum
A very good movie, with a very sharp plot twist, you might even fall off your couch.
The Mission Impossible Movies
Tom Cruise basically paved the road to all the action movies out there. So why not watch an ultra movie marathon of all the Mission Impossible movies?
Feel-Good Movies:
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
Six words: Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. It doesn’t get better than that.
Good Will Hunting
It’s not your fault if you wanna re-watch this movie for the hundredth time!
Breaking2
Breaking2 is a documentary that follows a project created by Nike to see if there were elite runners that could break a 2 hour time for a marathon. They chose 3 elite runners: Lelisa Desisa, Zersenay Tadese, and Eliud Kipchoge. Kipchoge actually ran the Ineos 1:59 Challenge marathon in Vienna and broke 2 hours!
Daddy’s Home 2
Probably one of the funniest movies out there.
Leave a Reply