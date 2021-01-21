The Cadre’s Movie Suggestions

By Fairouz Gaballa

For The Thriller/Horror/Action Movie Enthusiast:

The Lodge



The movie in a nutshell: Expect what you don’t expect, and don’t expect what you expect.

Antebellum



A very good movie, with a very sharp plot twist, you might even fall off your couch.

Ready or Not



RED



The Mission Impossible Movies



Tom Cruise basically paved the road to all the action movies out there. So why not watch an ultra movie marathon of all the Mission Impossible movies?

Feel-Good Movies:

The Hitman’s Bodyguard



Six words: Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. It doesn’t get better than that.

Good Will Hunting



It’s not your fault if you wanna re-watch this movie for the hundredth time!

Breaking2



Breaking2 is a documentary that follows a project created by Nike to see if there were elite runners that could break a 2 hour time for a marathon. They chose 3 elite runners: Lelisa Desisa, Zersenay Tadese, and Eliud Kipchoge. Kipchoge actually ran the Ineos 1:59 Challenge marathon in Vienna and broke 2 hours!

Daddy’s Home 2



Probably one of the funniest movies out there.