February 14, 2021
Home » Arts and Culture Feature News Opinion Visuals

The Cadre’s Movie Suggestions

3 weeks ago
0
244 Views

By Fairouz Gaballa

For The Thriller/Horror/Action Movie Enthusiast:

The Lodge

The movie in a nutshell: Expect what you don’t expect, and don’t expect what you expect.

Antebellum

A very good movie, with a very sharp plot twist, you might even fall off your couch.

Ready or Not

RED

The Mission Impossible Movies

Tom Cruise basically paved the road to all the action movies out there. So why not watch an ultra movie marathon of all the Mission Impossible movies?

Feel-Good Movies:

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Six words: Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. It doesn’t get better than that.

Good Will Hunting

It’s not your fault if you wanna re-watch this movie for the hundredth time!

Breaking2

Breaking2 is a documentary that follows a project created by Nike to see if there were elite runners that could break a 2 hour time for a marathon. They chose 3 elite runners: Lelisa Desisa, Zersenay Tadese, and Eliud Kipchoge. Kipchoge actually ran the Ineos 1:59 Challenge marathon in Vienna and broke 2 hours!

Daddy’s Home 2

Probably one of the funniest movies out there.

Post Views: 244



Trending Now
Four UPEI Alumni to Aid International Students with Scholarship Fund
2 weeks ago
UPEI Sees First Hijab-Wearing Student-Athlete
1 month ago
You may also like
UPEI PsyD Students Organize Support Sessions for BIPOC Students
2 days ago
Workouts to Feel Better
4 days ago
Student Feature: Meet Weiqi Tang
5 days ago
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You are reading
The Cadre’s Movie Suggestions
Share No Comment