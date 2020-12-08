Introduction to the 2020-21 UPEISU Executive Report Cards



The team of executives elected and hired for this school year have been keen on improving student’s experience and maintaining a positive environment throughout many difficult challenges. This year has been different than any other before so judging the executive team’s work is also different. As we are now halfway through the school year, The Cadre sat down with each SU executive to talk about what they have been doing and what progress they have made on their goals.

We are doing this report card style grading to assess the work being done and plans being made.

Our evaluation will be informed on the following:

Progress and future plans for executive mandate goals and campaign promises

Effectiveness in fulfilling job duties and expectations

A+

Met all mandate goals, going above and beyond

A

Met all mandate goals but did not go beyond

B+

Met most mandate goals and has plans for future goals

B

Met ½ of mandate goals and has plans for future goals or met most of mandate goals and future goals are not planned

C+

Met ½ of mandate goals and no future goals planned or met less than ½ mandate goals but they are in progress

C

Met less than ½ mandate goals but has plans in place

D

Met less than ½ mandate goals and no plans

F

Did not meet any mandate goals and no plans in place

These evaluations are based solely on the opinions of The Cadre staff involved in the evaluation process. We aim to be impartial and fair in our evaluation.