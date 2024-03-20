Volleyball: March 16 and Basketball: March 11

Team Vibes United in action. (L to R): Mohamed Amine, Osaniga Efosa, Esla Angbazo, Yann Nkunda (Captain) and Hosny Khder

In a thrilling display of skill and teamwork, Vibes United triumphed over Servin’ Pancakes in a memorable volleyball match. The competition was fierce, but Vibes United showcased their superior athleticism and strategic prowess, winning the game with convincing scores of 25-14 in the first round and 25-15 in the second.

The match served as a testament to Vibes United’s cohesive play and athletic capabilities. Captain Yann Nkunda led by example, masterfully orchestrating the game with precision and maintaining composure under pressure. His leadership shone in a standout moment during the match when he skillfully set up a powerful smash for his teammate, Mohamed Amine. This play underscored the team’s remarkable athleticism and their ability to flawlessly execute complex plays.

Vibes United’s performance wasn’t solely about individual brilliance; it also highlighted their exceptional teamwork. They moved fluidly on the court, always staying one step ahead of their opponents. Their serves were aggressive and strategic, placing Servin’ Pancakes under constant pressure and provoking errors. Their defense was equally impressive, with players making daring dives and leaps to keep the ball in play, transforming potential points for their opponents into opportunities for themselves.

The defeat of Servin’ Pancakes by such wide margins in both rounds underscores Vibes United’s dominance. As the season progresses, Vibes United continues to be a formidable team to watch, their performances a captivating mix of athletic spectacle and volleyball artistry.

By: Wanhar Aziz, Intramural Assistant, Department of Athletics and Recreation.