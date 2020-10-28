Murder Mystery Party Recap

By Sam Arseneau



Photo Credits: Chloe MacAdam

The Fox and Crow turned into Mystery Manor as students gathered for a Murder Mystery Party hosted by the UPEISU.

Twenty students gathered and took on new identities for the evening as they attempted to solve the murder of millionaire Mr. Boddy.

Spinning off from the classic game of Clue, the party featured characters such as Miss Scarlet, Mr. White, and more.

There was drama, secrets, and gossip between the characters as they attempted to solve the mystery.

Ali MacMurdo played the killer character for the evening and spoke about her time in that role.

“It was fun to be able to mess with people and throw them off the trail of me [being the killer], and hear who everyone else thought the killer was, and knowing I was in the clear.”

Teamwork was important throughout the event which MacMurdo enjoyed.

“It was fun to be able to hang out with people outside of my normal group of friends and just have a good time.”

Despite the serious nature of the storyline, the participants were often laughing and having fun with their characters and with each other.

When asked her overall opinion about the event MacMurdo had a quick answer.

“I think it went awesome!”

At the end of the night, awards were handed out to best dressed, best actor, the person with the most money, and the person that helped solve the mystery the most.

The event was one of many Halloween/spooky events the UPEISU is hosting this week leading up to Halloween.