By Fairouz Gaballa

If you haven’t done much in 2020, here are some epic things to do this Halloween!

Check out what the local restaurants have to offer:

Spooky Tunes with Rowen Gallant & Jesse Periard Halloween Ceilidh hosted by The Old Triangle in Charlottetown! The fun-packed event on Oct. 31 from 8pm – 11pm. Make sure to call in advance to reserve seating. For more information check out this link.

A Nightmare on Kent Street hosted by Charlottetown Beer Garden & Seafood Patio. There are prizes for best Halloween costumes…need we say anymore? For more information click to see the details.

Grab a few friends for Halloween trivia

The Factory is hosting their trivia night on Oct. 31st from 9pm – 2am. Trivia is followed by a music party; for more information click here!



Carve some pumpkins and dress up while you’re at it!

Pumpkin carving is almost a must during spooky season! Gather a few friends, make sure to follow all the proper Health and Safety regulations, dress up, and carve some pumpkins. And if you’re looking for costumes, check out Top 5 Covid-Friendly Halloween Costumes



Or maybe paint mini-pumpkins

If you have younger siblings or if you’re into art, go out buy some paint and mini-pumpkins and paint away. There are so many different things you can paint on that pumpkin–from Disney Villians to shapes and circles.

Watch a horror movie or three!



Horror movies are a classic and perfect for Halloween night…or any other night. There are movies like The Nun, IT, and The Conjuring 1, 2 and 3. The Cadre strongly recommends watching The Nun. If you’re looking for more movie suggestions check out Top 5 movies to Watch This Halloween