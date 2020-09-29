PEI Family with Big Role in Terry Fox Memorial

By Sam Arseneau

Shelly and Jonah are pictured on the far left

Terry Fox has been an inspiration to many and has been the reason for many events across the nation; despite the effects of COVID-19, his impact is still remembered.

Shelly Manning of East Point, PEI, has been involved with Terry Fox events for about 20 years and took the role of Event Coordinator in 2019.

For Manning, it is a family and community experience.

“It was always a wonderful experience for our family. Many community members would attend, including local cancer survivors. We would walk/run/bike together to show our support to them as well as raise funds in Terry’s memory.”

Her son Jonah Manning took a big interest in the Terry Fox Memorial and began his own team 6 years ago when his grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Team Jonah has raised around $10,000 since it began.

Team Jonah became extra motivated this year when Shelly was diagnosed with cancer at the end of May.

This year due to COVID-19 the runs are being held virtually.

Manning commended the Terry Fox Foundation in supporting run sites during this new set of circumstances.

“Many new families joined us this year. They were able to donate online and also run where, how and when they wanted. We had a page set up for our Elmira run site and many posted photos to it on Sunday. It was quite lovely”

The Terry Fox Foundation has information posted as well as donation links, it can be found at terryfox.org.

“Cancer touches so many lives and people just want to help support the research that helps find new treatments.