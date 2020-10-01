UPEISU Fall Election Nominees

By Fairouz Gaballa
The nominees for this years UPEISU council are:
Arts Representative
Chioma Onyeagolum
Sielinou Foyet Nelly
Business Representative
Ekene Onyeagolum
Mathematical & Computational Science Representative
Alaa Emad
Residence Representative
Star Brown
1st Year Representative
Adam MacKenzie
Char1ize Sahely
Jessica Perry
Ombudsperson Representative
Hesham Riad El Hamshary
Senate Representative
Jennifer Stewart
Maggie LeClair
Nursing Representative
AMIR Hossein Rahbari
Board Of Governors
Akshay Bhaskar
Voting will take place on October 6-7th! For more information, you can visit upeisu.com/elections.
Leave a Reply