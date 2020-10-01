October 10, 2020
UPEISU Fall Election Nominees

By Fairouz Gaballa

The nominees for this years UPEISU council are:

Arts Representative
Chioma Onyeagolum
Sielinou Foyet Nelly

Business Representative
Ekene Onyeagolum

Mathematical & Computational Science Representative
Alaa Emad

Residence Representative
Star Brown

1st Year Representative
Adam MacKenzie
Char1ize Sahely
Jessica Perry

Ombudsperson Representative
Hesham Riad El Hamshary

Senate Representative
Jennifer Stewart
Maggie LeClair

Nursing Representative
AMIR Hossein Rahbari

Board Of Governors
Akshay Bhaskar

Voting will take place on October 6-7th! For more information, you can visit upeisu.com/elections.

