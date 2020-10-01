UPEISU Fall Election Nominees

By Fairouz Gaballa

The nominees for this years UPEISU council are:

Arts Representative

Chioma Onyeagolum

Sielinou Foyet Nelly

Business Representative

Ekene Onyeagolum

Mathematical & Computational Science Representative

Alaa Emad

Residence Representative

Star Brown

1st Year Representative

Adam MacKenzie

Char1ize Sahely

Jessica Perry

Ombudsperson Representative

Hesham Riad El Hamshary

Senate Representative

Jennifer Stewart

Maggie LeClair

Nursing Representative

AMIR Hossein Rahbari

Board Of Governors

Akshay Bhaskar

Voting will take place on October 6-7th! For more information, you can visit upeisu.com/elections.