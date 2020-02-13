UPEI Students reveal their ideal date

By Sam Arseneau

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, a fact which can be stressful for many people. For those of us who will have plans this Valentine’s Day, there are so many date ideas available it could be hard to pick just one.

To understand what UPEI students want in a Valentine’s date, the Cadre asked students what their ideal Valentine’s Day date would be.

UPEI student, Sim Gupta described her affordable ideal date.

“My ideal Valentine’s date would be going to the movies, then going to McDonald’s after, and then stargazing. Then after stargazing, we head back to his/my place, play some party music and dance like idiots in our pj’s,” Gupta said.

Gupta said her ideas for dates come mainly from movies. Gupta is not the only one who draws inspiration from movies, Holly MacDougall also said her ideal date is from a movie.

“A dinner at a fancy restaurant and a romantic walk in the park under the moonlit sky, sharing our hopes and dreams under the stars,” MacDougall said.

One student had a list of more active date ideas. Kari Kruse shared her list of options.

“Rock climbing, yoga class, pole dancing fitness class, or going to eat at your favourite local restaurant.”

Other UPEI students had different mindsets about Valentine’s Day, including Alexia Riche.

“Firstly, Valentine’s Day is purely a social construct that promotes capitalism! I don’t think it’s the only day where someone should show their love! If you love me, show it to me every minute of every day, not just that day.”

Riche added that she still does have an ideal date idea.

“Now with that being said, we live in a capitalist society so we have to deal with it… I like being surprised so any date that’s a surprise would be great! Oh and throw some flowers in that date too I love flowers.”

Mateo Blacquiere also saw his ideal Valentine’s date a bit differently from the typical movie dates.

“I’d say my ideal Valentine’s Day date would probably be doing something that has meaning to you and your day. So like taking them back to the place you first met or going back to eat at the same place as your first date. Really anything that highlights a significant moment of your relationship with that person,” Blacquiere said.

Students at UPEI clearly have a diversity of ideal date ideas, ranging in price and accessibility. What’s really important is that they are all focusing on doing what makes you happy, with people that make you happy. That is what Valentine’s Day is all about.