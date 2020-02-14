Candidates for winter election revealed

By John Ployer
The SU spring election will take place on March 3rd and March 4th via MyUPEI. (Photo by Nathan Hood)
The candidates for the UPEISU’s spring election have been announced.
Voting will take place on Tuesday, March 3rd and Wednesday, March 4th via myUPEI. Inquiries or complaints relating to the election can be directed to Mai Nguyen at cro@upeisu.ca.
President
- Mateo Blacquiere
- Brian Affouan
Vice President Student Life
- Jose Gonzalez
Vice President Academic & External
- Malak Nassar
Science Rep. (3)
- Alexander Jose Chang Ojeda
- Riley Chappell
- Maggie Leclair
- Laura McNeill
Business Rep. (2)
- Samantha Maclean
Engineering Rep.
- Sierrah Laybolt
International Rep.
- Tasnif Ahmed
- Darren Machado
Health and Wellness Rep.
- Brae Delaney-Smith
Accessibility Rep.
- Kari Kruse
Graduate Student Rep.
- Dan Timen
Valedictorian
- Jamey Erjavec
- Sam MacPhail
- Sweta Daboo
- Keyshawn Bonamy
The following positions received no nominations:
- Arts Representative (2)
- Nursing Representative
- DVM Representative
- Mathematics & Computational Sciences Representative
- Omsbudsperson
