February 21, 2020
Home » Feature News

Candidates for winter election revealed

7 days ago
0
129 Views

By John Ployer

The SU spring election will take place on March 3rd and March 4th via MyUPEI. (Photo by Nathan Hood)

The candidates for the UPEISU’s spring election have been announced.

Voting will take place on Tuesday, March 3rd and Wednesday, March 4th via myUPEI. Inquiries or complaints relating to the election can be directed to Mai Nguyen at cro@upeisu.ca.

President

  • Mateo Blacquiere
  • Brian Affouan

Vice President Student Life

  • Jose Gonzalez

Vice President Academic & External

  • Malak Nassar

Science Rep. (3)

  • Alexander Jose Chang Ojeda
  • Riley Chappell
  • Maggie Leclair
  • Laura McNeill

Business Rep. (2)

  • Samantha Maclean

Engineering Rep.

  • Sierrah Laybolt

International Rep.

  • Tasnif Ahmed
  • Darren Machado

Health and Wellness Rep.

  • Brae Delaney-Smith

Accessibility Rep.

  • Kari Kruse

Graduate Student Rep.

  • Dan Timen

Valedictorian

  • Jamey Erjavec
  • Sam MacPhail
  • Sweta Daboo
  • Keyshawn Bonamy

The following positions received no nominations:

  • Arts Representative (2)
  • Nursing Representative
  • DVM Representative
  • Mathematics & Computational Sciences Representative
  • Omsbudsperson 
Post Views: 129



Trending Now
Three places Harry and Meghan could move to on PEI
4 weeks ago
Islander who lived in Australia shares experience with bushfires
1 month ago
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You are reading
Candidates for winter election revealed
Share No Comment