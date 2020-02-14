Candidates for winter election revealed

By John Ployer

The SU spring election will take place on March 3rd and March 4th via MyUPEI. (Photo by Nathan Hood)

The candidates for the UPEISU’s spring election have been announced.

Voting will take place on Tuesday, March 3rd and Wednesday, March 4th via myUPEI. Inquiries or complaints relating to the election can be directed to Mai Nguyen at cro@upeisu.ca.

President

Mateo Blacquiere

Brian Affouan

Vice President Student Life

Jose Gonzalez

Vice President Academic & External

Malak Nassar

Science Rep. (3)

Alexander Jose Chang Ojeda

Riley Chappell

Maggie Leclair

Laura McNeill

Business Rep. (2)

Samantha Maclean

Engineering Rep.

Sierrah Laybolt

International Rep.

Tasnif Ahmed

Darren Machado

Health and Wellness Rep.

Brae Delaney-Smith

Accessibility Rep.

Kari Kruse

Graduate Student Rep.

Dan Timen

Valedictorian

Jamey Erjavec

Sam MacPhail

Sweta Daboo

Keyshawn Bonamy

The following positions received no nominations:

Arts Representative (2)

Nursing Representative

DVM Representative

Mathematics & Computational Sciences Representative

Omsbudsperson