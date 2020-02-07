“Shrek: The Musical” coming to the Guild

By John Ployer

David Lindsay-Abaire’s critically acclaimed “Shrek: The Musical” will be at Charlottetown’s Guild theatre February 27 – March 1, 2020 (photo credits: the Guild)

A musical-rendition of the popular 2001 movie Shrek will be coming to Charlottetown later this month.

Shrek: The Musical will be preformed at the Guild Theatre from February 27-March 1, with a class of young actors filling most of the roles.

The Tony Award-winning musical is a broadway performance that closely follows the plot of the iconic 2001 animated movie by the same name.

The role of Shrek will be played by professional actor Kyle Gillis, with all other roles played by youths ages 9-17 from the Guild’s youth acting school.

Lori Linkletter, director of children’s programming for the Guild says that working with a professional actor will offer her students a new challenge

“If I bring in a professional to play Shrek it will raise the bar for my students. It would give us a new challenge and a new inspiration,” she said.

Linkletter thinks that Shrek is such an endearing story because Shrek is such a relatable character.

“I think Shrek represents that little part of us that says what they mean, isn’t afraid to be the oddball or the outcast but is still so human,” she said.

“He’s looking for love, for friendship — that’s why this tale is so relatable.”

While the old show business adage says you should “never work with children or animals,” Linkletter says she finds working with young actors to be both fun and rewarding.

“It’s so much fun,” she said.

“Children are still young enough to remember how to play, and it’s easier to bring high school students back to that level.”

Linkletter and Guild CEO Alanna Jankov came up with the idea of youth productions four years ago. Since then the interest and productions have only become more ambitious.

Other youth performances have included Madagascar, Beauty and the Beast, and Into the Woods.

Jankov says that it has felt great to see the Guild’s young actors develop over time.

“A lot of these students have been here since the beginning when Lori first walked into the building,” she said.

“Watching them grow up and become more confident on and off of stage has just been very rewarding to watch.”

Shrek: The Musical will have five shows from February 27 and March 1. Tickets are $25-30 with the first showing being pay-as-you-can. For more information go to the Guild website or call the box office at 1-902-620-3333.