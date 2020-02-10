Laurent Bourque and Ben Caplan coming to PEI Feb. 20

By John Ployer

Canadian artists Ben Caplan and Laurent Bourque will be preforming at the Mack February 20. (photo credits: Ben Caplan and Laurent Bourque.)

Two Canadian musicians will be making a stop in Charlottetown later this month as part of their Maritime tour.

Ben Caplan and Laurent Bourque will be preforming Charlottetown’s Mack Theatre Thursday, on February 20.

In an interview with the Cadre, Ottawa-based singer/songwriter Bourque talked about his new album, working with Caplan, and his past experiences with PEI.

Bourque had just finished touring in Europe when he was given the opportunity to open for Caplan on his seven-show tour of the Maritimes.

“The timing was just perfect.”

For Bourque, he’s just doing what he’s always wanted to do; making music and performing.

“Since I was about ten years old I knew this was what I wanted to be doing,” he said.

“People don’t always believe me when I say it, but for me it never felt like there was any other option.”

Bourque says he considers opening a “fun challenge” as he has to get the audience warmed up for Caplan.

Bourque’s first album came out in 2014, his latest album Blue Hour came out in September. He told the Cadre that the album has a very specific feeling.

“It came from when I was writing the song ‘Blue Hour.’ I was trying to describe everything that happens in one’s life that is out of your control,” he said.

“You have something you want to do, or something you feel, but you don’t know why or how, it’s somewhere out in the ether.”

Bourque has known fellow-musician Caplan for several years, but this is their first time performing together.

Bourque feels inspired by Caplan’s attitude.

“I find Ben pretty fearless, and I think that’s why I’m so attracted to him because it’s an attitude I strive for.”

On performing live, Bourque said it was a musician’s way of getting high, adding that for him, it’s still an adrenaline-rush experience.

“It’s a thrill, I’m nervous every time, it’s different every time. I’m generally a pretty anxious person, it’s a good way to get out of my comfort zone.”

This is not Bourque’s first time in PEI; he’s come here on tour multiple times, even performing at UPEI several years ago when his first album came out.

Bourque fondly remembers a previous trip to PEI.

“The first time I came here I had the whole day off before a show — I just went to the beach. It was great, I thought to myself: ‘how is my life? How am I this lucky?’”

Bourque, who has played in bands and performed since he was twelve, ended by saying that to succeed in the music industry you can never stop learning and sharing your art.

“I am constantly learning,” he said.

“I don’t see myself as more talented than anyone else. When I compare myself today to what I was five years ago, the only real difference is that I didn’t stop.”

Tickets to the show are available on the Confederation Centre of the Arts website.