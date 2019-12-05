2019-2020 Executive Report Card: Vice President Finance

By: The Cadre Editorial Board

Before reading our report cards, check out our rubric here. The grade and explanation of each executive report card is the collective opinion of the Cadre Editorial Board.

*This article was edited after a complaint was filed with the Cadre Board of Governors. Multiple changes were made to correct errors made by the Cadre Editorial Board. The Cadre Editorial Board apologizes to Ms. Ryan and our readers.

Keesha Ryan

Grade: B

Keesha has so far done a decent job as VP Finance, meeting the job requirements and making good work of most of her mandate.

The VP Finance’s role to some may appear boring, but it is a very important position. Keesha’s job involves managing the budget of the Student Union as well as managing the Cadre, the Yearbook, and student funding opportunities. This year Keesha also had the new responsibilities of managing the Panther Patrol and SUpplies.

Panther Patrol and SUpplies both started strong. Keesha has brought in some changes to both services this year. Keesha says she is working to ensure that both services see the most satisfaction possible from users.

One interesting project Keesha promised in her mandate is a sustainability strategy. The sustainability strategy is supposed to be a multi-year plan focusing on environmental, financial and social sustainability within the Student Union. Keesha has told the Cadre that the sustainability strategy has not been started so far, which we found a little concerning as we assume it to be a very large project, but Keesha is confident it will be done by the end of her term. Under the sustainability portfolio, Keesha also mentioned bringing in reusable containers to the Fox & Crow.

Keesha must work with the Manager of the Fox and Crow to ensure things are running smoothly. Keesha has reported the Fox and Crow’s numbers to be up this year, which is always a good thing to see. Keesha attributes the campus pub’s success to the new bar manager but oversight still falls in her portfolio. Many factors can go into the success of the Fox & Crow which makes it difficult to tell how much Keesha is really responsible for its success.

Financial Literacy Week is an event which falls in Keesha’s portfolio. Traditionally, this event has seen fairly low attendance and that did not change this year either. While Keesha did come up with some new events for Financial Literacy Week, overall the investment put into Financial Literacy Week appears to be the same as in previous years, and the payoff has not improved as a result.

It should also be noted that Keesha has several other administrative responsibilities such as human resources and student funding, all of which appear to be going smoothly. During her term Keesha has created three new funding streams for UPEISU members to utilize.

So far Keesha has made progress on all parts of her mandate. Keesha has managed the many parts of her mandate reasonably well, and we expect that by the end of her term Keesha will fulfill everything she set out to do when she began.