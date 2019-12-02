Introduction to the 2019-20 UPEISU Executive Report Cards

From left to right: Vice-President Academic and External Sweta Daboo, President Emma Drake, Vice-President Finance Keesha Ryan, and Vice-President Student Life Tessa Rogers (UPEISU)

Early this year, a new crop of executives was elected and hired, keen to improve the lives of students at UPEI. The executives are now more than halfway through their term, so The Cadre sat down with each SU executive to talk about what they’ve been up to and what progress they’ve made on their goals.

The purpose of this activity is to look beyond vague goals and aspirations and place each executive’s performance under a critical lens.

Our evaluation will be informed on the following:

Progress on executive mandate goals and campaign promises

Effectiveness in fulfilling job duties and expectations

What would be reasonably expected of someone with similar experience within the SU

“A” Range

A person with is a person who has fulfilled all the requirements of their job position and is doing everything they said they would do in their mandate. Not only do they do what they are supposed to do, they go above and beyond. These people would likely spend their free time (if they had any) feeding the homeless and caring for orphaned pandas.

These people truly put the “A” in effort, and for that, we gave them the biggest prize we could afford:

Our respect.

“B” Range

The “B” range is a catch-all for people who can be considered “Good” or “Very Good.” Is very likely to do everything they said they would in their mandate. Might be weak in a few small aspects, but is otherwise doing great.

This person likely spends the little free time they have studying like the model UPEI citizen they are, or they look at memes on their phone. It’s your life, we don’t judge.

“C” Range

We don’t actually know how letter-grading works, but for this purpose, consider a “C” the minimum required to pass. A person in the “C” range is someone who is not successful in one or more regards but is at least trying to improve the situation. This person must give themselves a lot of free time. Kind of person who knows 14025920503 vines references but doesn’t do the assigned readings for class.

“D” Range

A less aggressive way of saying you fail; failure-lite if you will. This person is either not fulfilling part of the job requirements or not achieving key goals set out in their mandate. The expectations are low yet you still managed to disappoint us. The kind of person to do everything last minute, likely does not pay attention to detail, and call a meme a “may-may.”

“F”

This person has literally failed to do anything remotely related to their job. It’s entirely possible that someone in this range is actively working against the Student Union on behalf of some evil cabal. Likely puts pineapple on pizza. Kind of person who would harass Cory Deagle on Facebook.

Should be impeached immediately, unless they have actually been dead this entire time, which would explain a lot.

These evaluations solely reflect the opinions of the editors involved in the evaluation process. We have tried our best to be impartial and accurate in our assessments.