Three weeks left for UPEI Arts Review submissions

By Rose Henbest

Editions of Volume VIII, Q.E.D. ready to be picked up by contributors and bought by guests.

Submissions for Volume IX of the UPEI Arts Review close in just three weeks, on Friday, December 20, 2019. All UPEI students are eligible and encouraged to submit (artsreview@upei.ca).

As a project of the Writing Center, the Arts Review exists to help polish, publish, and celebrate student work. Submissions can take many shapes. We accept writing (academic, creative, life-writing, etc.) of any genre or theme. As well, we accept any artwork (photography, painting, drawing, etc) that can be digitally rendered.

The process is simple. After submissions close, each piece is looked at carefully and anonymously as we figure out which work together and can be woven together cohesively. If accepted, we work one on one with you to polish your piece (written submissions). In the spring, we gather together to celebrate the book of artwork and words we made together.

We accept multiple submissions. There are no form or theme restrictions: you can submit pretty much anything you have wrestled it into an image or a string of words.

We look forward to receiving your work(s) by December 20th!