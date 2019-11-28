UPEI Drag Show a hit with audience

By Ben Macintosh

Drag queens and kings show off their talents in UPEI’s second Drag Show (photo credits: Ben Macintosh)

The W.A. Murphy Student Centre was rocking Tuesday night as dozens of people watch the 2019 UPEI Drag Show hosted by the Student Union. The drag show was part of the Student Union’s “five days of cheer campaign.”

Around 30 students gathered into MacMillan Hall to watch six energetic and colourful performers, three of which were UPEI students.

One performer, Buzz Caravan, an education student, spoke to the Cadre about her experiences in drag. Her drag king persona “Dick Vacant” was a hit with the crowd.

This show was Caravan’s third drag performance; her first performance was in last year’s drag show.

“I began because the SU was hosting a drag night for a diversity week and decided it was right up my alley. It was last minute that I committed after lots of support from my pals,” she said.

Caravan says Dick Vacant is different than most drag personas and is heavily influenced by PEI.

“I thought about what would entice an audience yet stand out and be different from the other drag stars. So I choose country music,” Caravan said. “Big hit around here and not a genre the others would touch.”

Nicholas Murphy, a third year voice major at UPEI, said the audience made him feel very appreciated.

Murphy’s drag persona, Paris À La Grandé, was another hit with the crowd. The performers were all appreciative of that energy coming from the students.

“I always love the crowd that comes out at UPEI. Everyone’s always out for a good time and I’m glad I get to deliver that,” Murphy said.

Another student performer was third-year diversity and social justice studies major Tanner MacKinnon whose drag persona is Lady Fefe Fierce.

Lady Fefe Fierce is a bearded drag queen challenging gender stereotypes, promoting body positivity, and challenging what drag is.

“She is beauty, she is grace, she has got a fabulous beard on her face,” MacKinnon said.

All three performers said they enjoyed the crowd at UPEI and will continue drag performances.

The Student Union’s 5 Days of Cheer wraps up Friday Nov. 29 with a free skate from 11:30-1 p.m. for those with student IDs in Rink B of the Bell Aliant Centre. Holiday carols will also be performed that day by the music department in the Fox and Crow from 12-1 p.m.