The Cadre’s pick for next president of the United States

By Ben Macintosh

Students at UPEI may be tired of elections, but the 2020 US presidential election is less than a year away and The Cadre wants to throw our political weight behind one special candidate.

The nomination process is still far away, with the Republican and Democrats both fielding a long list of candidates, but we want to ensure the best candidate does not fall off your minimap.

While there are many experienced politicians running one younger candidate is passing all the speech checks necessary to win us over.

Ace Watkins, caught our attention with his Free-to-Play politics and anti-console war stance. That is why he is our choice for president.

Commonly referred to as the only gamer running for president, Watkins uses his substantial amount of ingame experience to tackle real world quests.

In a tweet from Oct. 25, 2019, Watkins shared his views on long-lasting military conflicts.

“Hard to believe today’s children have never known a time without Call of Duty. This endless war franchise has gone on far too long. When I’m president, I’ll finally bring our developers back home to their families.”

Watkins has also pledged to help improve the country in many ways. Perhaps the most meaningful way was when he promised to raise America’s metacritic score to above 90%.

Some believe Watkins is too focused on games on Oct. 8, 2019, he silenced his critics when he tweeted about agriculture laws.

“Just because livestock aren’t human doesn’t mean they have no rights. That’s why my Department of Agriculture will pass laws requiring humane treatment of Redditors, a valuable source of clicks for content farmers nationwide.”

The Cadre does not usually endorse candidates for elections, especially not ones in another country, but a gamer president is exactly what the world needs.

With the current state of politics in the US, we at The Cadre believe that Watkins’ plan of completing the good presidential playthrough will get everyone the best cutscenes possible.

Most UPEI students will not be able to vote in the presidential elections, but those who do should consider Watkins as their go to companion in 2020.