Scientists find cave art resembling UPEI’s wifi technology

By Sam Arseneau

A recent discovery by scientists have many wondering about possible connection between prehistory technology and UPEI’s wifi technology (Photo credits: Sergio Grosjean)

New cave paintings found from the Paleolithic Era depicting caveman technology are leading scientists to wonder about possible connections between prehistoric technology and UPEI.

The cave paintings were found in Western Europe earlier this year and have been studied intensely since their findings. The cave art was interpreted using past findings of cave art symbols.

Scientists have concluded that the drawings depicted are that of ancient and outdated technology.

Soon after this discovery Professors in the UPEI Paleontology department had a look at the photos of the cave drawings and came to their own conclusions.

After much debate and help from colleagues, they concluded that the same technology found shown in the cave art is used in UPEI’s wifi.

A professor in the Paleontology department had much to say about this finding.

“I was shocked when I saw this technology, I didn’t fully understand it,” he said.

When asked about how he recognized the technology he responded, “I asked my colleagues, and we found an uncanny resemblance between the depictions and our own wifi on campus.”

The Cadre took to campus to ask students how they feel about knowing their wifi is archaic.

“Well, I’m not surprised,” said one student.

“I just hope we get better wifi now.”

While more art is being studied by European scientists, the UPEI Paleontology department is keeping a close eye on their work to see if any more resemblances occur.

This finding not only helps scientists discover more about past technology but also helps UPEI know, it’s time to upgrade.