Music Society getting ready to scare in 2019 UPEI Haunted House

By John Ployer

Two music students get ready for last year’s Haunted House (Tara Llewellyn)

The UPEI Music Society is preparing for both scares and smiles in this year’s UPEI Haunted House.

The Music Society Haunted House will see Steel Hall transformed into a multi-level haunted house, with music students forming the gang of ghouls.

In an interview with the Cadre, Music Society President Tara Llewellyn says that funds raised by the Haunted House go directly back to the UPEI community.

“All the money goes towards student scholarships, so you are helping to give students the opportunity to go to school here.” she said.

“Everything that’s fundraised stays on campus to help students.”

The Music Society’s Haunted House will be at UPEI in the Steel Recital Hall on Friday, October 18th and Saturday, October 19th from 7pm-11pm.

Admission is $8 per person, with a discounted rate of $5 for students. Attendants who bring non-perishable food items for $1 off admission price.

Food donations go to the Chaplaincy Centre Food Bank.

Llewellyn says that last year around 1000 people came to the Haunted House over the two days.

The Haunted House is a long standing tradition for the Music Society, going back for many years.

“People love coming every year, we have groups emailing us in September saying ‘hey! Are you doing the haunted house this year? Can we come?’ It’s great to see people keep coming back.” Llewellyn said.

The theme for this years Haunted House is still a secret, but Llewellyn told the Cadre that students may potentially see “clowns, crows, and everything creepy-crawly”.

Jim McClean, UPEI Music Society Public Relations Officer, says the experience is always a positive one for the 50+ scarers and other volunteers.

“I think it’s very fun, there’s so many roles you can take in the Haunted House, and each role I’ve taken has not disappointed,” said McClean, who scared attendees in the elevator last year.

“There’s something new and exciting about every Haunted House. There’s people who are scared, but it’s just as fun when people laugh.”

Parental discretion is advised for younger children. Questions or group booking can be sent to upeimusicsociety@gmail.com.