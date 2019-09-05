Meet your Managing Editor: Ben MacIntosh

Photo credits: John Ployer

Greetings comrades, my name is Ben Macintosh, and I will be one of the managing editors for the 2019-2020 school year. You will be seeing a lot of me around campus this semester, so it is probably best I introduce myself.

After finishing my journalism diploma at Holland College, I decided to take advantage of the two-and-two program between Holland College and UPEI. I am now in the second and final year of my Journalism degree here at UPEI.

While at Holland College I did two, month-long internships. One with the Halifax Star and one with The Miramichi Leader, in Miramichi, N.B. Those internships allowed me to write and photograph every type of subject; arts, community issues, court stories, politics, and sports. The placement in Miramichi eventually landed me a summer job where I was able to refine my skills further.

As a journalism student looking to be more involved on campus, working for the school paper is a great way to meet students and continue to improve as a writer.

I love writing about any subjects, so if you have ideas, feel free to message me at Benjamin Macintosh on Facebook, @notbenmacintosh on twitter, @bmacintosh11 on Instagram, or my email is bmacintosh@upei.ca.