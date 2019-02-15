February 16, 2019
UPEI hosts 2019 NIBS Case Competition

By: Allison O’Brien

CHARLOTTETOWN — The 2019 worldwide NIBS case competition will be hosted at the University of Prince Edward Island during the reading week break, the university confirmed Thursday.

The prestigious competition will bring 16 undergraduate students from around the world to UPEI to compete in a series of competitions relating to the cherry-flavoured licorice candy.

During the competition, teams will be challenged with creating a solution to various scenarios such as a tipped over Twizzler truck that has spilled thousands of nibs into the street or a global shortage of the colouring agent Red40.

“This unique event offers an unparalleled opportunity to showcase our university, city, and our community to future candy leaders from across the globe,” said UPEI President Alaa Abd-El-Twizz in a public statement.

UPEI Business student William McQuiggan says he is looking forward to the competition.

“Personally I grew up eating sour straps and red vines when going to the movie theatre, but I don’t really mind nibs every once in a while. It should be a good time.”

At press time, several competition organizers were seen cutting cherry twists into tiny pieces in an attempt to pass them off as nibs.

This article is part of The Cadre’s humour section.

