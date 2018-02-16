By: Nathan Hood

The candidates for the UPEISU’s spring election have been announced. Every executive race will be contested. For President, current Vice President Finance & Administration William McGuigan will face off against past presidential candidate and former arts representative Justin Clory. Associate Director of Communications Emma Drake will compete against SU Ombudsperson Sweta Daboo, and International Student Representative Caroline Simoes Correa will challenge Wave trivia host Sarah MacEachern for Vice President Student Life.

There will be a candidates debate on Thursday, March 1st and voting will take place on Tuesday, March 6th and Wednesday, March 7th via myUPEI. Inquiries or complaints relating to the election can be directed to Janna Ganesan at cro@upeisu.ca.

Here is the full list of candidates:

President:

William McGuigan

Justin Clory

Vice President Academic & External:

Emma Drake

Sweta Daboo

Vice President Student Life:

Sarah Maceachern

Caroline Simmoes Correa

Board of Governors Representative:

Owen Shaw

Michael Ferguson (incumbent)

Senate Representative (3):

Keyshawn Bonamy

Scott Grant

Sam Ferguson

Business Representative(2):

Keesha Ryan

John Ployer

Engineering Representative:

Iker Zulbaran (incumbent)

Graduate Student Representative:

Ashkley McKibbon (incumbent)

Health & Wellness Representative:

Buzz Caravan

Mathematics & Computational Sciences Representative:

Cailtin Wildman

Nursing Representative:

Colton Profitt

Science Representative:

Mustafa Tahir

Grad Class Vice President

Megan McNeil

Morning Valedictorian:

Nathan Hood

Afternoon Valedictorian:

Anna Frankfurt

Alana Jewell

The following positions received no nominations: