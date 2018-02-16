By: Nathan Hood
The candidates for the UPEISU’s spring election have been announced. Every executive race will be contested. For President, current Vice President Finance & Administration William McGuigan will face off against past presidential candidate and former arts representative Justin Clory. Associate Director of Communications Emma Drake will compete against SU Ombudsperson Sweta Daboo, and International Student Representative Caroline Simoes Correa will challenge Wave trivia host Sarah MacEachern for Vice President Student Life.
There will be a candidates debate on Thursday, March 1st and voting will take place on Tuesday, March 6th and Wednesday, March 7th via myUPEI. Inquiries or complaints relating to the election can be directed to Janna Ganesan at cro@upeisu.ca.
Here is the full list of candidates:
President:
- William McGuigan
- Justin Clory
Vice President Academic & External:
- Emma Drake
- Sweta Daboo
Vice President Student Life:
- Sarah Maceachern
- Caroline Simmoes Correa
Board of Governors Representative:
- Owen Shaw
- Michael Ferguson (incumbent)
Senate Representative (3):
- Keyshawn Bonamy
- Scott Grant
- Sam Ferguson
Business Representative(2):
- Keesha Ryan
- John Ployer
Engineering Representative:
- Iker Zulbaran (incumbent)
Graduate Student Representative:
- Ashkley McKibbon (incumbent)
Health & Wellness Representative:
- Buzz Caravan
Mathematics & Computational Sciences Representative:
- Cailtin Wildman
Nursing Representative:
- Colton Profitt
Science Representative:
- Mustafa Tahir
Grad Class Vice President
- Megan McNeil
Morning Valedictorian:
- Nathan Hood
Afternoon Valedictorian:
- Anna Frankfurt
- Alana Jewell
The following positions received no nominations:
- Grad Class President
- Grad Class Secretary
- Grad Class Treasurer
- Arts Representative (2)
- DVM Representative
- International Student Representative
- Ombudsperson
- Science Representative (2)
