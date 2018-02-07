By: Nathan Hood

CHARLOTTETOWN – After a bitter dispute that led to his defection from the Liberal Party caucus, now-Independent MLA Bush Dumville and Premier Wade MacLauchlan will attempt to settle their differences through a charity boxing match that’s being billed as “The Showdown in Springvale.”

One event organizer described the fight as the purest embodiment of “The Mighty Island” philosophy and added they are pulling out all the stops to make the fight a success.

The organizer explained the stakes for the competitors are high; both sides have agreed that the loser will have to publicly respect democracy and endorse proportional representation.

The organizers have even secured a celebrity referee: famed Island boxing coach Screen Cutter will be granted day parole to officiate the bout.

No consensus has been reached regarding the community organization that would receive the proceeds from the fight. While both fighters agreed they would like to see the funds go toward a good cause, there was disagreement as to whether that was the Liberal Party.

Both men displayed enthusiasm for the combat.

“Early on, I pledged to do politics differently,” said MacLauchlan, “and with this fight I’m doing exactly that.”

“This may be the end of my boxing career or it could be the beginning of my boxing career,” said Dumville. “Only time will tell.”

Relax, it’s a joke. This is a part of The Cadre’s humour section.