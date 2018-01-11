By: Nathan Hood

CHARLOTTETOWN – The PEI Coalition for Roberts in Government is happy with the province’s continued inclusion of people named Robert in cabinet.

“We are thrilled to see government recognize the unique perspectives and value provided by people named Robert” said Robert Anderson, executive director of the coalition.

The provincial government announced a cabinet shuffle on January 10th, and both Roberts – Robert Mitchell and Robert Henderson – remained in cabinet.

“Having Roberts at the decision-making table increases the potential for policy and programs that meet the needs of everyday Islanders named Robert,” Anderson said.

People named Robert currently make up two of the eleven members of cabinet. This puts them on equal footing with other equity-seeking groups like women.

While Anderson is happy to see two Roberts in cabinet, he acknowledges there is still much work to be done.

“Obviously we’re still underrepresented in politics,” he said. “We look forward to finding ways we can recruit more Roberts to put their names forward as candidates.”

From the 2015 election to present, there have been four provincial election candidates named Robert; only half of these Roberts have been elected.

To date, only two Roberts have ever served as premier.

Neither the Progressive Conservative Party nor the Green Party have an MLA named Robert.

Photo: Government of Prince Edward Island



This article is part of The Cadre’s humour section.